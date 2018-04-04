autoevolution
Alfa Romeo Giulia Lowered on Vossen Forged Wheels Is a Looker

You don't need to be an automotive design specialist to figure out that the Alfa Romeo Giulia isn't the kind of machine that needs aftermarket bits to shine - a glance at the Italian sedan is enough to reach that conclusion. Of course, this doesn't mean that tuning specialist will keep a distance and we're here to deliver the freshest example of that.
To be more precise, the Alfa Romeo Giulia we have here has been gifted with custom shoes. The Alfa has left its factory rims behind in favor of Vossen Wheels goodies -performance fans will be thrilled to find out these are forged rolling delights.

These rims wear the M-X1 label, featuring a five double-spoke design. Oh, and let's not forget the concave profile of the wheels, which makes them stand out even more.

The wheels feature a titanium grey finish, which creates a strong contrast with the white hue of the car.

Speaking of the Alfa Romeo Giulia, we'll remind you that the machine is one of the previous Nurburgring sedan record holders. We are, of course, talking about the Quadrifoglio incarnation of the machine, which is animated by a Ferrari-developed twin-turbo 2.9-liter V6.

The 510 hp four-door managed to blitz the infamous German track in 7:38 when gifted with the six-speed manual, while the eight-speed auto incarnation of the super-sedan shaving a full six seconds off that time.

More importantly, the Giulia Q kept its driver fully involved while flying on the Nordschleife. To be more precise, the thing packs a dancing-friendly character but is controllable enough to allow the one behind the wheel to be confident.

Let's not forget that the Giulia allows the Alfa Romeo brand to make a proper US market comeback, with the customisation stunt we're here to show you being just an example of this.

