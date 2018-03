And we're here to deliver an example of such a Kia that has been touched by the tuning side of the industry.The approach we're looking at is a mild one, with the machine having been simply lowered onto custom wheels. Nevertheless, this manages to transform the appearance of the car quite a bit.First of all, the machine now almost touches the ground, which leads us to believe it has been gifted with an air suspension - otherwise, the practicality factor of the car would be ruined and since air suspensions are so popular these days, there's simply no reason to do that.When it comes to the new rims of the machine, we're talking about goodies supplied by Vossen Wheels. These are the specialist's CV3-R proposal, which packs a minimalist approach (think: five rather slim spokes). The wheels also come with a concave profile, with this drawing attention even more.As more and more owners of the Stinger will take delivery of the car, we're expecting to come across new aftermarket-massaged incarnations. And since the GT is animated by a twin-turbo 3.3-liter V6, we should also see the muscle number of the engine going past the factory output, which sits at 365 ponies.Meanwhile, we'll remind you that those who get their hands on Stinger GTs across the world just can't stop drag racing muscle cars.The latest feat of the kind saw the Kia duking it out with a Ford Mustang GT. Nevertheless, the V8-animated pony came in pre-revamped from (here's a review of the 2018 Mustang GT), while its Australia trim meant its 5.0 was detuned to 410 hp. The two engaged in a good old quarter-mile battle, one that delivered quite a surprise.