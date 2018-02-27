McLaren 720S Gets Concave Vossen Wheels For the Bad Boy Look

With the McLaren tuning market still young and the 720S still deserving the fresh arrival label, there aren't all that many examples of the Woking animal that have been gifted with aftermarket touches.

4 photos



To be more precise, the Woking animal we have here has left its factory wheels behind in favor of custom shoes. The rims we're dealing with have been supplied by HRE Wheels, with these appearing to suit the styling of the British missile rather well.



Dubbed M-X3, these wheels come with a concave design, thus following the current trends in the business. As for the multi-spoke design of the rolling goodies, the thing spokes allow us to zoom in on the super-sized stopping hardware of the Macca in detail.



The we have the dark finish of the wheels, which fits the shades seen on the mid-engined delight.



Of course, there are some of you who seek a McLaren 720S modification job involving the tech side of the supercar. Well, we've



The twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 occupying the middle section of the machine has been gifted with a custom exhaust, downpipes included, with new ECU mapping keeping everything in check.



These changes allow the motor to deliver a meaty 900 hp and the effect of the power bump was clear when the monster visited the drag strip.



As such, the tuned McLaren managed to pull a 9.59s run at 145.89 mph, thus setting a new quarter-mile record for the 720S. And, as you can imagine, things won't stop here - since the current drag racing season still having plenty of delights to offer, we can't wait to check them out.



