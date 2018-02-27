2019 McLaren BP23 Hyper-GT To Get a Name Like the Senna, CEO Hints

Back in 2011 when McLaren returned to building road cars, the carmaker had to deal with the inevitable aspects associated with such a matter. First of all, the company didn't just bring its Formula One expertise into the game - the F1-style nomenclature also made it to the showroom.

The recent Senna, which is the most fierce machine since the said return, came to change that. And it seems that transformation is here to stay.



McLarens CEO recently told



Among others, we're expecting this to mean that the upcoming



It's worth noting that the nameplates aren't the only thing McLaren has refined over the past years. And we're talking about the drifting ability of the Woking missiles.



All modern Maccas come with an open diff, relying on uber-advanced electronic control for the brakes in order to get things right through the twisties. However, the early MP4-12C came with an awkward relationship between the said nannies and the driver, with the electronics interfering whenever the one behind the wheel aimed to slide, regardless of the setup.



