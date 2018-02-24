Bare Carbon-Bodied McLaren Senna Rendered with Awesome Spec

And we've brought along a rendering that shows what might be the most delicious spec we've seen so far.
The pixel play we have here portrays the Woking animal in bare carbon form, while using black as the dominant cabin hue. In fact, the only splashes of color on the car come front the inner sides of the air intakes sitting under the daytime running lights and the seatbelts, with both being finished in a striking shade of blue.
You see, the main reason for which we adore this spec is the fact that it balances the appearance of the Senna. Don't get us wrong, we belong to the camp who approves of the overly complex styling of the hypercar, simply thanks to the aero-dictated path.
Nevertheless, we wouldn't mind a cleaner approach and this render brings it without interfering with the design, as, for instance, was the case with the pixel play that brought us the shortnose version of the car. Oh and there was also the rather strange pixel play delivering the wingless
version of the 800 hp machine.
Speaking of the Senna, the carbon fiber tub of the brute is complemented by carbon panels, with this making it the lightest Macca since the F1 (the thing tips the scales at 1,198 kg).
And if you're curious about how the British automotive producer describes the Senna, you might want to check out the paragraph below.
"Viewed from above, the body is nature's most efficient shape - a teardrop - with body components 'clipped' onto the cabin to deliver optimal aerodynamic performance. McLaren's designers went to extremes by cutting open the 'shrink-wrapped' body to reduce weight visually and functionally; while recognizably a McLaren in proportional terms, you cannot follow a single line from the front to the rear without it passing through a functional air intake or vent,
" the carmaker states.
Returning to the rendering we have here, this is a brilliant way to play the supercar spec game
, but those of you who prefer more colored approaches should check out the Ayrton Senna livery
render.
A post shared by Alex Agera Rudnicki (@alex_agera) on Feb 23, 2018