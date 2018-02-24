autoevolution
 

Bare Carbon-Bodied McLaren Senna Rendered with Awesome Spec

24 Feb 2018, 10:37 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
This week was a brilliant one for the supercar, with both the Ferrari 488 Pista and the 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS breaking cover. Despite not being direct competitors for each other or threatening the hypercar status of the McLaren Senna, which landed back in December, we have to admit that the Porscha and the Fezza did steal a bit of the Macca's show. As such, we've decided to bring the Senna back under the spotlights.
5 photos
McLaren world record gatheringMcLaren world record gatheringMcLaren world record gatheringMcLaren world record gathering
And we've brought along a rendering that shows what might be the most delicious spec we've seen so far.

The pixel play we have here portrays the Woking animal in bare carbon form, while using black as the dominant cabin hue. In fact, the only splashes of color on the car come front the inner sides of the air intakes sitting under the daytime running lights and the seatbelts, with both being finished in a striking shade of blue.

You see, the main reason for which we adore this spec is the fact that it balances the appearance of the Senna. Don't get us wrong, we belong to the camp who approves of the overly complex styling of the hypercar, simply thanks to the aero-dictated path.

Nevertheless, we wouldn't mind a cleaner approach and this render brings it without interfering with the design, as, for instance, was the case with the pixel play that brought us the shortnose version of the car. Oh and there was also the rather strange pixel play delivering the wingless version of the 800 hp machine.

Speaking of the Senna, the carbon fiber tub of the brute is complemented by carbon panels, with this making it the lightest Macca since the F1 (the thing tips the scales at 1,198 kg).

And if you're curious about how the British automotive producer describes the Senna, you might want to check out the paragraph below.

"Viewed from above, the body is nature's most efficient shape - a teardrop - with body components 'clipped' onto the cabin to deliver optimal aerodynamic performance. McLaren's designers went to extremes by cutting open the 'shrink-wrapped' body to reduce weight visually and functionally; while recognizably a McLaren in proportional terms, you cannot follow a single line from the front to the rear without it passing through a functional air intake or vent," the carmaker states.

Returning to the rendering we have here, this is a brilliant way to play the supercar spec game, but those of you who prefer more colored approaches should check out the Ayrton Senna livery render.


 

Carbon bodied McLaren Senna RENDER: @alex_agera #Alex_Agera #teamhowie #instacars #itswhitenoise #ineedamoneytree #teamrosso #keystothejungle #exotic #exoticcar #exoticcars #autogespot #amazingcars247 #allaboutsupercars #car #cars #cargasm #carlife #carporn #carselfie #carstagram #carspotting #carswithoutlimits #carsofinstagram #carsovereverything #apollo_mlif3

A post shared by Alex Agera Rudnicki (@alex_agera) on Feb 23, 2018 at 5:30am PST

McLaren Senna McLaren rendering carbon fiber
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) QueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low BoomQueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low Boom
The Immortal ICE King Autonomous Driving Levels Explained The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Bankruptcy News: Is Tesla Going The Way of The Dodo? NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
Kudos, Elon Reeve Musk! Brake Pads Squeal and Grind Noises Explained Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
Who's Your Number One? Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
MCLAREN models:
MCLAREN SennaMCLAREN Senna ExoticMCLAREN 570S SpiderMCLAREN 570S Spider ExoticMCLAREN 720SMCLAREN 720S ExoticMCLAREN 675LT SpiderMCLAREN 675LT Spider ExoticMCLAREN 650S SpiderMCLAREN 650S Spider ExoticAll MCLAREN models  