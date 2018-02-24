Bare Carbon-Bodied McLaren Senna Rendered with Awesome Spec

This week was a brilliant one for the supercar, with both the Ferrari 488 Pista and the 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS breaking cover. Despite not being direct competitors for each other or threatening the hypercar status of the McLaren Senna, which landed back in December, we have to admit that the Porscha and the Fezza did steal a bit of the Macca's show. As such, we've decided to bring the Senna back under the spotlights.