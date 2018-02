The go-fast tool we have here was spotted doing its thing on the road, with the footage having been capture from inside a Porsche.It's worth noting that Woking has been studying Zuffenhausen's business model closely ever since the first returned to building road cars back in 2011. This is relevant for the supercar we have here, since we seen to be dealing with a special edition - Porsche's passion for specials, which culminates with the Neunelfer range packing over twenty models, has provided serious inspiration for the British automotive producer.You see, we appear to be dealing with a special edition here, since this could be a prototype for the expected spiced-up incarnation of the McLaren 720S.Sure, we did receive the glorious Senna , but since this is limited to 25 units and comes with a price of around $1 million, we're expecting the carmaker to introduce a successor for the 675LT.The resulting machine, which may or may not use the 750 Longtail moniker, should deliver just a bit of extra power compared to the 720 ponies of the 720S. Nevertheless, the main difference would come from the overall setup and the aero profile of the car.While the 720S comes with a generic setup that mixes velocity and coziness aspects, this makes it partially vulnerable on the track, where machines such as the 500 hp Porsche 911 GT3 can hunt it down. As such, the 750LT would be more of a circuit animal, of course retaining its license plates.Then again, this tester could be a powertrain mule for the upcoming BP23, McLaren's three-seater Hyper-GT, which will be a spiritual successor for the F1. And since the BP23 should reach its owners next year, this possibility can't be ignored.