Vermillion Red McLaren 570S Spider, the Perfect Valentine’s Day Gift

14 Feb 2018, 10:02 UTC ·
by
Love it or hate, but Valentine’s Day is here, and chances are most of you will get a gift of some sorts from the one (or ones) you love. A very special someone, however, will get a very special and insanely expensive gift.
“An incurable romantic,” says McLaren, has commissioned a unique version of the 570S Spider, to be taken on the road for the first time on February 14. And the first thing that will strike onlookers will be the bright Vermillion red paint.

Should the skies be clear on Wednesday, the insides of the Spider will also be visible and will enchant through the use of Apex Red and Jet Black Nappa leathers. All those fine stitches combine with the Carbon Black Alcantara trim, and the red rose on the driver’s seat for a hell of an impression.

Enhancements made for this one-of-a-kind version of the 570S also include Apex Red leather steering wheel lower, and MSO Defined Indian Red seatbelts. The 10-inch TFT main instrument cluster adorned with a 7-inch IRIS touchscreen will ensure that no one gets bored should this evening’s date prove a dud.

No changes have been made under the hood, but then again, none were needed. The engine bay houses a 3.8-liter, twin-turbocharged McLaren V8 engine that thrusts the vehicle forward from a standstill to 60 mph faster than you can say I Love You.

McLaren did not specify how much the customization costs, nor did it name the owner of the car. Who are we, after all, to put a price on love?

Thing is if you want one, you can have it. Sure, this one is one-of-a-kind, but we’re pretty sure that if you show up with enough love at McLaren Special Operations’ doors, you will be treated with the utmost respect and an almost limitless range of colors and enhancement options.
