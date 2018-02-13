115 McLaren Supercars Set Guinness World Record

What better feeling than to watch a supercar go around the track at the Silverstone circuit? Well, watching 115 of them do that, of course.

Nearly eight months after that event, the adjudicators at Guinness World Records ratified the gathering as record-breaking.



“We are thrilled at receiving the confirmation from Guinness World Records – seeing the certificate brought home the real significance of our achievement,” said Jeff Vaudrey, administrator of the McLaren Owners Group.



“We knew around 60 McLarens had gathered together in Japan and felt we could top that number – but to nearly double it was well beyond our initial hopes and huge credit to all involved.”



When the event took place last year, it was supposed to see only 80 cars enter the circuit, led by Bruce McLaren's daughter Amanda. The fact that many of the 250 members of the McLaren Owners Group across the U.K. showed up made that number reach 115. The cars on display last summer included the 1992 F1 racer, the P1 hybrid hypercar and the 570GT.



The McLaren record is not the only one set by famous auto brands on the famous circuit. In 2011, the Guinness Book of Records recorded the biggest-ever parade of Jaguar cars, in celebration of the E-Type's 50th anniversary. Then, 767 Jaguar E-types took part in a special parade lap of the Silverstone Grand Prix circuit.



In the beginning of February, McLaren announced the introduction of the a model to its line-up, the



