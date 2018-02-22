McLaren 720S Gets a Flat Tire in Egypt, Mechanic is Dressed For the Occasion

The sheer definition of a supercar implies this is subjected to the challenges faces by much more humble machines. You know, stuff like running over something that can cause a tire to go flat. However, when you happen to find yourself behind the wheel of a McLaren 720S and go through such an experience, things might be complicated.

Our hopes are also linked to the Now, there are supercars out there that come with spare tires. Well, the 720S isn't one of them. And, to make things even more interesting, the incident we're here to discuss took place in Egypt.We're talking about a country whose roads aren't in the best condition, to put things lightly, and this is also a market that has yet to receive McLaren's presence.As such, when the driver of the Macca in the images we have here experienced the flat tire, he had no other choice than to hit the nearest shop.And it's not difficult to imagine that the mechanics who came across the opportunity to play with the Woking machine were more than thrilled about it - heck, you don't even have to turn to your imagination for this, since you can notice it on their faces (pixel tip to Marchettino for these pics).Interestingly, one of the guys who handled the car had even chosen a color-coded attire.Speaking of the McLaren 720S, we're still waiting to see if the British Automotive producer delivers a more hardcore version of the thing, which would be a successor for the 675LT.Sure, we did receive the Senna , but that's an all-out effort limited to 25 units and coming with a price tag of around $1 million.Our hopes are also linked to the spyshots we showed you earlier this month and we'll return with fresh info on this 911 GT2 RS- and 488 Pista-rivaling matter as soon as we get our hands on it.