autoevolution
 

McLaren 720S Gets a Flat Tire in Egypt, Mechanic is Dressed For the Occasion

22 Feb 2018, 13:36 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
The sheer definition of a supercar implies this is subjected to the challenges faces by much more humble machines. You know, stuff like running over something that can cause a tire to go flat. However, when you happen to find yourself behind the wheel of a McLaren 720S and go through such an experience, things might be complicated.
4 photos
McLaren 720S Gets a Flat Tire in EgyptMcLaren 720S Gets a Flat Tire in EgyptMcLaren 720S Gets a Flat Tire in Egypt
Now, there are supercars out there that come with spare tires. Well, the 720S isn't one of them. And, to make things even more interesting, the incident we're here to discuss took place in Egypt.

We're talking about a country whose roads aren't in the best condition, to put things lightly, and this is also a market that has yet to receive McLaren's presence.

As such, when the driver of the Macca in the images we have here experienced the flat tire, he had no other choice than to hit the nearest shop.

And it's not difficult to imagine that the mechanics who came across the opportunity to play with the Woking machine were more than thrilled about it - heck, you don't even have to turn to your imagination for this, since you can notice it on their faces (pixel tip to Marchettino for these pics).

Interestingly, one of the guys who handled the car had even chosen a color-coded attire.

Speaking of the McLaren 720S, we're still waiting to see if the British Automotive producer delivers a more hardcore version of the thing, which would be a successor for the 675LT.

Sure, we did receive the Senna, but that's an all-out effort limited to 25 units and coming with a price tag of around $1 million.

Our hopes are also linked to the spyshots we showed you earlier this month and we'll return with fresh info on this 911 GT2 RS- and 488 Pista-rivaling matter as soon as we get our hands on it.
McLaren 720S McLaren supercar
Who's Your Number One? Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
Kudos, Elon Reeve Musk! Autonomous Driving Levels Explained Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Immortal ICE King Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
Bankruptcy News: Is Tesla Going The Way of The Dodo? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained QueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low BoomQueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low Boom
MCLAREN models:
MCLAREN SennaMCLAREN Senna ExoticMCLAREN 570S SpiderMCLAREN 570S Spider ExoticMCLAREN 720SMCLAREN 720S ExoticMCLAREN 675LT SpiderMCLAREN 675LT Spider ExoticMCLAREN 650S SpiderMCLAREN 650S Spider ExoticAll MCLAREN models  