Chrysler 300, Dodge Charger, Challenger Production On Hold Amid Supplier Strike

Although they’re as old as dirt, the Chrysler 300, Dodge Charger, and Challenger continue to roll off the assembly line in Brampton, Ontario. Except they aren’t at the present moment because of Lear, which announced that it going to close its Ajax, Ontario-based facility following a strike over a labor dispute.
The strike started last Saturday (April 28th), and as the headline suggests, it has disrupted the Fiat Chrysler plant in Brampton. That’s because all three rear-drive vehicles are equipped with seats produced by Lear in Ajax on a just-in-time basis.
The nature of the supply stream is what forced Fiat Chrysler to halt production for the time being, as there are no seats left to install in the LX platform-based 300, Charger, and Challenger. To make matters worse, the automotive supplier sent a letter to the chairperson of the Canadian plant that confirms the facility’s closure.
“The closure will take effect as soon as practical but not later than the conclusion of the current programs.” Unifor Local 222 didn’t receive the news well, of course, describing the state of affairs as a capitalist class war. Whichever of the two sides you choose to take, the closure will force Lear to lay off more than 300 workers.
If Fiat Chrysler can’t find another supplier in a timely fashion, the stoppage of production could prove an issue for the dealership network. Even though there’s plenty of inventory at U.S. dealers, customers who are waiting for a custom build could be in for a nasty surprise. Adding insult to injury, Dodge has just started to tease the 2019 Challenger, the final overhaul of the third-generation Challenger.
Lear’s factory in Ajax was shut down in 2009 as well, when General Motors closed the Oshawa pickup truck plant in Ontario, Canada. The facility reopened in October 2010 after Lear won the contract to supply the Brampton facility. On the other hand, the workers were forced to agree on a 40% cut of their hourly wages compared to what they were being paid when Oshawa Truck Assembly was still around.
Plant closure letter sent to Lear Ajax Plant Chairperson. pic.twitter.com/aXkx5GFpYn— Unifor Local 222 (@UniforLocal222) May 3, 2018