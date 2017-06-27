Maserati Boss Confirms Work On Alfieri Is Progressing Nicely, New SUV Considered

As with every other brand in the Fiat Chrysler portfolio, Maserati
has its ups and downs. The interior of the Ghibli falls short of an Italian exotic. The Quattroporte could use more specialness. The Levante still doesn’t offer the aural experience and go-faster capability of a V8. But as with every automaker within FCA, the House of the Trident is trying its best.
The near future will see the Modena-based company get back in the game with a handful of new products. In an interview with Auto Motor und Sport
, Reid Bigland made it clear that there might be a case for a second crossover SUV
after the Levante, citing Porsche’s success with the Macan.
About the Levante, the automaker’s head honcho “would not exclude”
the addition of a V8 engine
to the lineup despite the ever-stringent emission standards both in the U.S. and closer to home. The big question is, what will Maserati do about its grand tourer and sports-oriented model lineup?
According to the cited publication, Bigland stressed that the GranTurismo
should have been phased out of production by the end of 2016. As things stand now, the official believes that both the GranTurismo and GranCabrio will continue to be manufactured at least until the end of the year. What this means is, it will be 2018 at the very earliest that we will see a replacement for the GranTurismo. This, in turn, gets us to the Alfieri.
“I can only say this,”
the numero uno commented. “The Alfieri, together with the GranTurismo and GranCabrio, will be among the core models of Maserati, but will be clearly distinguished from the two 2+2-seaters as a real sports car.”
Reading between the lines, Maserati will pit the Alfieri against cars like the Porsche 911, Mercedes-AMG
GT, and Jaguar F-Type.
What we know so far about the bite-the-back-of-your-hand beautiful Aliferi is that the engine bay will be full of twin-turbo V6 goodness. There’s also plan for an electric version of the Alfieri
, but we’ll have to wait until decade’s end for the eco-friendly sports car to show up.