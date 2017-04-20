Maserati Celebrates The Delivery of its 100,000 Car in Shanghai

China
is the world’s biggest automobile market, and this does not make an exception for Maserati
. The Italian marque celebrated the delivery of car number 100,000 in Shanghai.
The anniversary vehicle was a Quattroporte GranSport, which was manufactured in the Grugliasco plant in Italy. Its client is a successful young lady, who was not named by Maserati officials.
The delivery ceremony was performed on the stage of the 2017 Shanghai Auto Show
, where the car was also exhibited for all to see.
Solid white is the exterior color, while its interior is covered in tan leather. The look is matched with 21-inch “Titano” rims, complemented by red brake calipers. Reid Bigland, the Head of Maserati, was present at the event, handing the keys to the honored owner.
The premium brand from Italy recorded a 91% year-on-year sales growth in 2016 for the Quattroporte in this market. Last year, 42,100 Maseratis were delivered in China, which is an important aspect for a manufacturer with small volumes.
The carmaker has been present in the country since 2004, and it appears that the customer base aooreciates its products.
The representatives of the firm remember their first year in China, when they only sold 100 units. Since then, things have moved at an accelerated pace, and the company also celebrates a diversity of clients, out of whom 38% are women.
FCA’s premium division was present in Shanghai with the recently refreshed line-up, in the form of the Ghibli
, Quattroporte
, and Levante
. The latter is the first-ever SUV
from this brand, with other products to follow it.
Since SUVs are popular across the world, China included, we should expect MAserati to celebrate a new milestone in deliveries and sales next year.
The carmaker also presented the Levante Augmented Reality Experience, which is a proposition for potential customers to explore the Maserati's first SUV in a VR environment. The gear was developed with Google’s Tango Technology, and it gives users an idea of how their next car could look on the inside with their selected accessories and trim options.