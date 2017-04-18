autoevolution

2018 Maserati Ghibli Facelift Spied Up Close, Is This the New 450 HP Top Dog?

 
18 Apr 2017
by
Our spy shooters have once again come across the 2018 Maserati Ghibli, with the resulting images bringing us closer to the prototype than ever before.
Now that the Quattroporte flagship sedan has received its mid-cycle refresh, the time has come for the Ghibli to receive a similar treatment.

As far as the aesthetics go, the facelift is expected to maintain most of the features of the current model, with the list of changes set to be led by cosmetic touches.

Nobody sees the current Ghibli as a tame-looking model and yet the Italian designers are preparing to gift the sedan with an even angrier front apron, one housing a memorable grille. The rear apron will also receive fresh styling cues, while the inner graphics of the headlights and taillights should also change (the latter touches aren't yet present on the prototype).

The facelifted Ghibli will borrow the new trim level scheme from the revamped Quattroporte. As such, the Luxury and Sport equipment packages of the model that currently populates showrooms should make room for the GranLusso and GranSport trims of its big brother.

Since the Italian automaker has already upped the ante on the infotainment front for the 2017 Ghibli, introducing a, 8.4-inch central display and a rotary controller found on the center console, you shouldn't expect any novelties here.

A leaked document detailing the 2018 Maserati engine grid talks about the Ghibli, as well as the Quattroporte, receiving a power boost for the 410 hp twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6, one that would raise the game to 450 ponies - you can find this at the end of the attached photo gallery.

The Italian automaker will unveil the mid-cycle facelift for the Ghibli in the coming months, with the lavish sedan set to land as a 2018 model.

Until we get to feast our eyes on the restyled Ghibli, we'll remind you that the Trident brand has dropped the Nerissimo Black special edition of the current model at the recent New York Auto Show. We called it Darth Vader's Maserati and the live photos of the bewilderingly dark four-door show why.
