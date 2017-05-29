Maserati Levante Plug-In Hybrid Promises To Be Nice To Drive

We live in a day and age when hybrid is the norm, plug-in hybrid is desirable, and EVs are in with the ‘in’ crowd. Some automakers are even adapting electrification for performance, with hybrid hypercars and the Porsche Panamera in Turbo S E-Hybrid specification acting as perfect examples. Be that as it may, Fiat Chrysler
is lacking in this department, with only the LaFerrari and Pacifica to its name.
It’s a given something has to change over at FCA if the automaker doesn’t want to struggle with CAFE’s emissions credits in the near future. But instead of hybridizing sensible cars such as the Dodge Journey or the Jeep Cherokee, Fiat Chrysler’s higher-ups decided that the Maserati
Levante should receive the eco-friendly treatment.
A plug-in hybrid variant of the Levante has been confirmed last year
, with chief executive officer Harald Wester implying that parts will be shared with the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid. More recently, however, the company’s managing director for overseas markets, Umberto Cini, added fuel to the fire by promising top-shelf handling dynamics.
Speaking to CarAdvice
, Cini declared: “If it will be a Maserati — Maserati means many things. One of these things is the pleasure of driving. If we can deliver with hybrid technology or electric technology the same feeling that you can deliver with the current product range, why not?”
Whatever happens, it’s crystal clear that the plug-in Levante will employ a V6 powerplant.
Electrification-wise, the new powertrain is expected to use two electric motors and a lithium-ion battery with at least 16 kWh of juice. In the case of the Pacifica Hybrid, the eco-friendly family hauler has an electric range of 33 miles
(EPA-rated estimate).
As the Australian publication implies, the Levante shares many of its bits and bobs with the Ghibli
and Quattroporte
. Therefore, FCA might be planning on offering plug-in hybrid derivatives of the mid- and full-sized sedans as well. Having said these, look forward to the Levante PHEV going official late in 2017 or early in 2018.