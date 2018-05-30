Amazon to Deliver Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom T-Rex to Los Angeles on May 30

Over the years, Amazon made a name for itself as a company that delivers nearly everything, by almost any means, to nearly anyone.

13 photos



A new clip surfaced on Facebook on Tuesday, appearing to show a scene from the upcoming flick. A ship, off the coast of Isla Nublar, is quickly making its was through the water. Onboard, some guy with a scanner in his hand makes an inventory of the boxes being shipped.



Soon, he makes his way to an oversized box made of cardboard. He scans that too, only to be frightened out of the cargo hold by the roar of what appears to be a T-Rex. The short clip ends with the phrase “Arriving in Los Angeles May 30.”



As you can see in the video below, the box containing the king of dinosaurs has a big Amazon Prime logo stamped on it.



We haven’t seen the movie yet, so we have no idea whether this is a scene from the actual movie. It might as well be an Amazon commercial. The clip was originally posted on IMDB’s Facebook page with the tagline “Amazon finds a way,” so you be the judge of that.



If it is a movie clip, the images make us wonder, plot-wise, why on Earth would Amazon be shipping human-eating dinosaurs to a major city in a cardboard box.



Try as we might, at the time we are posting this, we were unable to find confirmation of the movie’s launch in Los Angeles on may 30.



In a statement released on Tuesday, Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment said the official premiere of the movie in the city is to take place on June 12 at the Walt Disney Concert Hall. The event is to be sponsored by



It’s only a few weeks until one of the most anticipated movies of the early summer, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, hits theaters. The official release date in some countries is set for June 7, with the global rollout set for June 22nd. But Angelenos might get a taste of dinos as soon as May 30.A new clip surfaced on Facebook on Tuesday, appearing to show a scene from the upcoming flick. A ship, off the coast of Isla Nublar, is quickly making its was through the water. Onboard, some guy with a scanner in his hand makes an inventory of the boxes being shipped.Soon, he makes his way to an oversized box made of cardboard. He scans that too, only to be frightened out of the cargo hold by the roar of what appears to be a T-Rex. The short clip ends with the phrase “Arriving in Los Angeles May 30.”As you can see in the video below, the box containing the king of dinosaurs has a big Amazon Prime logo stamped on it.We haven’t seen the movie yet, so we have no idea whether this is a scene from the actual movie. It might as well be an Amazon commercial. The clip was originally posted on IMDB’s Facebook page with the tagline “Amazon finds a way,” so you be the judge of that.If it is a movie clip, the images make us wonder, plot-wise, why on Earth would Amazon be shipping human-eating dinosaurs to a major city in a cardboard box.Try as we might, at the time we are posting this, we were unable to find confirmation of the movie’s launch in Los Angeles on may 30.In a statement released on Tuesday, Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment said the official premiere of the movie in the city is to take place on June 12 at the Walt Disney Concert Hall. The event is to be sponsored by Jeep