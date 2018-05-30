autoevolution
 

Amazon to Deliver Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom T-Rex to Los Angeles on May 30

30 May 2018, 11:43 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Over the years, Amazon made a name for itself as a company that delivers nearly everything, by almost any means, to nearly anyone.
13 photos
Updated Jeep Renegade Spied Testing in the AlpsUpdated Jeep Renegade Spied Testing in the AlpsUpdated Jeep Renegade Spied Testing in the AlpsUpdated Jeep Renegade Spied Testing in the AlpsUpdated Jeep Renegade Spied Testing in the AlpsUpdated Jeep Renegade Spied Testing in the AlpsUpdated Jeep Renegade Spied Testing in the AlpsUpdated Jeep Renegade Spied Testing in the AlpsUpdated Jeep Renegade Spied Testing in the AlpsUpdated Jeep Renegade Spied Testing in the AlpsUpdated Jeep Renegade Spied Testing in the AlpsUpdated Jeep Renegade Spied Testing in the Alps
It’s only a few weeks until one of the most anticipated movies of the early summer, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, hits theaters. The official release date in some countries is set for June 7, with the global rollout set for June 22nd. But Angelenos might get a taste of dinos as soon as May 30.

A new clip surfaced on Facebook on Tuesday, appearing to show a scene from the upcoming flick. A ship, off the coast of Isla Nublar, is quickly making its was through the water. Onboard, some guy with a scanner in his hand makes an inventory of the boxes being shipped.

Soon, he makes his way to an oversized box made of cardboard. He scans that too, only to be frightened out of the cargo hold by the roar of what appears to be a T-Rex. The short clip ends with the phrase “Arriving in Los Angeles May 30.”

As you can see in the video below, the box containing the king of dinosaurs has a big Amazon Prime logo stamped on it.

We haven’t seen the movie yet, so we have no idea whether this is a scene from the actual movie. It might as well be an Amazon commercial. The clip was originally posted on IMDB’s Facebook page with the tagline “Amazon finds a way,” so you be the judge of that.

If it is a movie clip, the images make us wonder, plot-wise, why on Earth would Amazon be shipping human-eating dinosaurs to a major city in a cardboard box.

Try as we might, at the time we are posting this, we were unable to find confirmation of the movie’s launch in Los Angeles on may 30.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment said the official premiere of the movie in the city is to take place on June 12 at the Walt Disney Concert Hall. The event is to be sponsored by Jeep.

Jeep Amazon jurassic world fallen kingdom dinosaur
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Audi Procon-Ten: The No-Airbag Safety System Chasing Dragons – The Boeing Starliner Space CapsuleChasing Dragons – The Boeing Starliner Space Capsule
Booth Girls Have Cooties WLTP and RDE Tests Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Blue Origin's Race to the StarsBlue Origin's Race to the Stars
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough How the European eCall Emergency System Works Dubai Police Supercars Explained: The Full StoryDubai Police Supercars Explained: The Full Story
Tank Vs. Well The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) A Short History of Go-Kart RacingA Short History of Go-Kart Racing
Does Tesla Model 3 Make Any Sense to You? Drifting Guide for Dummies The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Formula 1 Energy Recovery System Explained Royal Weddings Cars and CarriagesRoyal Weddings Cars and Carriages
Latest car models:
CITROEN C5 AircrossCITROEN C5 Aircross Large SUVFIAT Fullback Double CabFIAT Fullback Double Cab Heavy Duty PickupFIAT Fullback CrossFIAT Fullback Cross Fullsize PickupFIAT Fullback Extended CabFIAT Fullback Extended Cab Fullsize PickupKIA SportageKIA Sportage Medium SUVAll car models  
 
 