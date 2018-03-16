autoevolution
LIVE Coverage:  2018 Geneva Motor Show  
 

Mercedes X-Class Gets Pickup Design Body Kit and Carlex Luxury Interior

16 Mar 2018, 21:53 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Tuning
Mercedes may have built the X-Class, but it doesn't look interested in unleashing the true potential of the pickup truck. Two cool tuning projects, a collaboration of Carlex and Pickup Design, finally gave us a look we craved for.
21 photos
Mercedes X-Class Gets Pickup Design Body Kit and Carlex Luxury InteriorMercedes X-Class Gets Pickup Design Body Kit and Carlex Luxury InteriorMercedes X-Class Gets Pickup Design Body Kit and Carlex Luxury InteriorMercedes X-Class Gets Pickup Design Body Kit and Carlex Luxury InteriorMercedes X-Class Gets Pickup Design Body Kit and Carlex Luxury InteriorMercedes X-Class Gets Pickup Design Body Kit and Carlex Luxury InteriorMercedes X-Class Gets Pickup Design Body Kit and Carlex Luxury InteriorMercedes X-Class Gets Pickup Design Body Kit and Carlex Luxury InteriorMercedes X-Class Gets Pickup Design Body Kit and Carlex Luxury InteriorMercedes X-Class Gets Pickup Design Body Kit and Carlex Luxury InteriorMercedes X-Class Gets Pickup Design Body Kit and Carlex Luxury InteriorMercedes X-Class Gets Pickup Design Body Kit and Carlex Luxury InteriorMercedes X-Class Gets Pickup Design Body Kit and Carlex Luxury InteriorMercedes X-Class Gets Pickup Design Body Kit and Carlex Luxury InteriorMercedes X-Class Gets Pickup Design Body Kit and Carlex Luxury InteriorMercedes X-Class Gets Pickup Design Body Kit and Carlex Luxury InteriorMercedes X-Class Gets Pickup Design Body Kit and Carlex Luxury InteriorMercedes X-Class Gets Pickup Design Body Kit and Carlex Luxury InteriorMercedes X-Class Gets Pickup Design Body Kit and Carlex Luxury InteriorMercedes X-Class Gets Pickup Design Body Kit and Carlex Luxury Interior
The green vehicle is called the X-Class EXY Off-Road and looks just like one of those arctic exploration trucks, with oversized wheels and life-saving gear. But in case that's not your thing, there's also the X-Class EXY Urban, which is still way more aggressive but adds curb appeal with exposed carbon fiber.

Surprisingly, the Off-Road is €3,000 cheaper at €14,000. That's right; this body kit is as expensive as a VW Polo. We're talking about improving something made by Mercedes here.

We'd go for the one with carbon, as it allows you to park alongside a GLE 63 and still hold your head up high. Just don't pop the hood, as the Nissan Navara-based truck is only available with diesel engines.

Getting back to the body kit, Pickup Design promised exclusivity in the form of 999-limited production. Both versions come with bold bolt-on fender flares. But the Off-Road model has extra-wide tires and accompanying mudguards.

The Urban version features a carbon fiber hood, a revised grille, and air intakes. A piece of trim mimics the look of a diffuser. The Off-Road model has a hood scoop at the top and a metal under-runner with a towing winch hidden behind it. Too bad this wasn't around when they made Jurassic Park!

Both projects feature exquisitely crafted interiors, the work of Carlex Design. The leatherwork specialists went for an all-black, more rugged look in the X-Class Off-Road. We still love their bespoke steering wheel and that carbon fiber dash trim. However, the real party is in the other car, which has new bucket seats and burgundy red leather that will make even AMG GT owners envious.
Mercedes-Benz X-Class X-Class Mercedes-Benz tuning Carlex Design
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained 2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres
Booth Girls Have Cooties Brake Pads Squeal and Grind Noises Explained QueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low BoomQueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low Boom
Kudos, Elon Reeve Musk! Autonomous Driving Levels Explained Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Immortal ICE King The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Dreaming of HyperloopDreaming of Hyperloop
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
MERCEDES BENZ models:
MERCEDES BENZ S600 PULLMANMERCEDES BENZ S600 PULLMAN LuxuryMERCEDES BENZ S650 PULLMAN MAYBACHMERCEDES BENZ S650 PULLMAN MAYBACH LuxuryMERCEDES BENZ C-Class T-Modell (S205)MERCEDES BENZ C-Class T-Modell (S205) CompactMERCEDES BENZ C-Class (W205)MERCEDES BENZ C-Class (W205) CompactMERCEDES BENZ S-Class Maybach (X222)MERCEDES BENZ S-Class Maybach (X222) LuxuryAll MERCEDES BENZ models  