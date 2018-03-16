Mercedes X-Class Gets Pickup Design Body Kit and Carlex Luxury Interior

AMG

The green vehicle is called the X-Class EXY Off-Road and looks just like one of those arctic exploration trucks, with oversized wheels and life-saving gear. But in case that's not your thing, there's also the X-Class EXY Urban, which is still way more aggressive but adds curb appeal with exposed carbon fiber.Surprisingly, the Off-Road is €3,000 cheaper at €14,000. That's right; this body kit is as expensive as a VW Polo. We're talking about improving something made by Mercedes here.We'd go for the one with carbon, as it allows you to park alongside a GLE 63 and still hold your head up high. Just don't pop the hood, as the Nissan Navara-based truck is only available with diesel engines.Getting back to the body kit, Pickup Design promised exclusivity in the form of 999-limited production. Both versions come with bold bolt-on fender flares. But the Off-Road model has extra-wide tires and accompanying mudguards.The Urban version features a carbon fiber hood, a revised grille, and air intakes. A piece of trim mimics the look of a diffuser. The Off-Road model has a hood scoop at the top and a metal under-runner with a towing winch hidden behind it. Too bad this wasn't around when they made Jurassic Park!Both projects feature exquisitely crafted interiors, the work of Carlex Design. The leatherwork specialists went for an all-black, more rugged look in the X-Class Off-Road. We still love their bespoke steering wheel and that carbon fiber dash trim. However, the real party is in the other car, which has new bucket seats and burgundy red leather that will make evenGT owners envious.