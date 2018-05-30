Mazda Reaches 50 Million Units Production Milestone in Japan

Born in 1920 as Toyo Cork Kogyo Co. in the ill-fated Hiroshima, Japan, Mazda has slowly grown to become one of the landmarks of Japanese car manufacturing.

The first passenger car produced by Mazda was the R360 Coupe micro-mini from the 1960s. Targeting Japan’s kei car segment, it came in the form of a two-door, four-seat coupé with a wheelbase of only 69 inches (1753 mm) and a weight of 838 lb (380 kg).



“I’d like us all to work together to ensure these plants continue to embody the kind of technical prowess that does justice to Japan’s proud history of Monotsukuri.”



The carmaker follows the ascending trend of the market and is currently selling a revised lineup of cars that appeals to customers worldwide. The increased interest in the brand prompted the carmaker into hoping they would sell 1,660,000 units in the 2018-2019 fiscal year alone.



And the plans do not stop there. By 2024, a major increase in output is projected, bringing the total to two million units produced annually. To support that increase, Mazda plans to completely revamp its global production approach.



In 2019, the carmaker plans to start manufacturing a new generation of cars, bringing both new powertrains and design to the market.



Currently, the carmaker operates two facilities in Japan, one in the hometown of Hiroshima and the other in Hofu. Officially, the company has been producing motor vehicles since October 1931. The first models to roll off assembly lines were three-wheeled trucks. Now, 86 years after the first engine sound was heard in its facilities, the carmaker announced it had reached a major milestone: 50 million cars manufactured in the home country alone.