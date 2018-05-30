autoevolution
 

Mazda Reaches 50 Million Units Production Milestone in Japan

30 May 2018, 12:21 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Industry
Born in 1920 as Toyo Cork Kogyo Co. in the ill-fated Hiroshima, Japan, Mazda has slowly grown to become one of the landmarks of Japanese car manufacturing.
8 photos
Updated Mazda Atenza Launched in Japan With 190 HP 2.2L DieselUpdated Mazda Atenza Launched in Japan With 190 HP 2.2L DieselUpdated Mazda Atenza Launched in Japan With 190 HP 2.2L DieselUpdated Mazda Atenza Launched in Japan With 190 HP 2.2L DieselUpdated Mazda Atenza Launched in Japan With 190 HP 2.2L DieselUpdated Mazda Atenza Launched in Japan With 190 HP 2.2L DieselUpdated Mazda Atenza Launched in Japan With 190 HP 2.2L Diesel
Officially, the company has been producing motor vehicles since October 1931. The first models to roll off assembly lines were three-wheeled trucks. Now, 86 years after the first engine sound was heard in its facilities, the carmaker announced it had reached a major milestone: 50 million cars manufactured in the home country alone.

The first passenger car produced by Mazda was the R360 Coupe micro-mini from the 1960s. Targeting Japan’s kei car segment, it came in the form of a two-door, four-seat coupé with a wheelbase of only 69 inches (1753 mm) and a weight of 838 lb (380 kg). 

Mazda began making cars 86 years ago, and now we’ve reached 50 million units of production in Japan. Even making 1 million cars a year, it would take 50 years to reach this milestone, showing just how long Mazda’s history is,” said the company’s CEO Masamichi Kogai.

“I’d like us all to work together to ensure these plants continue to embody the kind of technical prowess that does justice to Japan’s proud history of Monotsukuri.”

The carmaker follows the ascending trend of the market and is currently selling a revised lineup of cars that appeals to customers worldwide. The increased interest in the brand prompted the carmaker into hoping they would sell 1,660,000 units in the 2018-2019 fiscal year alone.

And the plans do not stop there. By 2024, a major increase in output is projected, bringing the total to two million units produced annually. To support that increase, Mazda plans to completely revamp its global production approach.

In 2019, the carmaker plans to start manufacturing a new generation of cars, bringing both new powertrains and design to the market.

Currently, the carmaker operates two facilities in Japan, one in the hometown of Hiroshima and the other in Hofu.
Mazda Hiroshima production milestone Japan
Booth Girls Have Cooties Audi Procon-Ten: The No-Airbag Safety System A Short History of Go-Kart RacingA Short History of Go-Kart Racing
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Drifting Guide for Dummies Royal Weddings Cars and CarriagesRoyal Weddings Cars and Carriages
Does Tesla Model 3 Make Any Sense to You? Formula 1 Energy Recovery System Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Tank Vs. Well The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Blue Origin's Race to the StarsBlue Origin's Race to the Stars
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough How the European eCall Emergency System Works Chasing Dragons – The Boeing Starliner Space CapsuleChasing Dragons – The Boeing Starliner Space Capsule
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Dubai Police Supercars Explained: The Full StoryDubai Police Supercars Explained: The Full Story
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? WLTP and RDE Tests Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
MAZDA models:
MAZDA CX-3MAZDA CX-3 CrossoverMAZDA 6 / Atenza SedanMAZDA 6 / Atenza Sedan LargeMAZDA CX-8MAZDA CX-8 CrossoverMAZDA CX-5MAZDA CX-5 CrossoverMAZDA CX-9MAZDA CX-9 CrossoverAll MAZDA models  
 
 