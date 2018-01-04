autoevolution
 

2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class Previewed Doing The Off-Road Stuff, Comes With G-Mode

“G-Mode? Is that some type of innuendo or something?” According to Mercedes-Benz, this feature is capable of paving the way where there is none, which is exactly what the G-Klasse is all about. But how does it actually work?
Regardless of powertrain, the W464 comes with G-Mode from the get-go, and it engages as soon as the driver activated one of the three differential locks or Low Range. The “G” icon lighting up in the digital instrument cluster is an indicator that the car made the proper adjustments to the damping system, steering system, accelerator pedal, and 9G-Tronic automatic transmission to ensure the most capability off the beaten track.

Mercedes-Benz took a validation prototype to the Schockl mountain located north of Graz, Austria, where Magna Steyr has been assembling the G-Class since times immemorial. And as you can tell from the video and photo gallery, the ladder-type frame and 2.93 ratio (from 1.00) can hold their own in this type of terrain, helped by the 241-millimeter (9.5-inch) ground clearance and the 360-degree full-HD camera system.

Want some more specifications? Maximum fording depth: 70 centimeters (27.5 inches). Approach, departure, and breakover angles: 31, 30, and 26 degrees. Despite the front axle going independent thanks to a double-wishbone setup, the W464 is more capable in every way compared to the W463 generation, and that’s utmost remarkable.

The nine-speed automatic transmission, which sports a wide ratio and dedicated software in this application, is connected to a transfer case that sends 60 percent of the torque to the front and 40 percent to the rear axle. For particularly hardcore off-road action, Mercedes-Benz will happily sell you 18-inch all-terrain tires developed to take this sort of abuse easily.

Not much is left until the veils will be taken off the all-new G-Class, with Mercedes-Benz confirming that the 2018 Detroit Motor Show is the place of unveiling. ETA: January 15th.

