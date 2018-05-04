autoevolution
 

People Spend Two Hours Upside Down in Flying Dinosaur Ride at Universal Studios

When Steven Spielberg ignited the imagination of millions with the first Jurassic Park movie back in 1993, he also spawned in them fears never-before manifested. That's because until Spielberg, humans had no natural predators to worry about.
Being bigger, stronger and at times smarter than your average humans, most of Spielberg’s on-screen creations were from another league entirely, capable of eating people for breakfast, or trample them to the size of a button, or just kill them for the sake of it.

What Spielberg’s dinos weren’t capable of doing was trapping a bunch of humans and hanging them upside down, 100 feet in the air (30 meters). But what Spielberg can’t do, Universal Studios can.

In Japan, at the Universal Studios theme park in Osaka, a bunch of pterodactyls form what is known there as the Flying Dinosaur ride. It is one of the world's longest flying roller coasters. And this week it acted up.

As per an Asahi Shimbun report, 64 people were trapped, some of them dangling head down, for two hours after the machine stalled and wouldn’t budge.

According to park officials, involved in the incident were two carriages, each carrying 32 passengers, which got stuck. At fault for this seems to be a problem with the motors powering the carriages that once detected made the automated safety system stop the ride.

The passengers in one of them had to spend a good portion of their day facing down, 100 feet in the air, while the others were a bit luckier, their carriage stopping closer to the arrival platform.

Fortunately for those involved, the entire adventure ended with nobody getting injured.

Japan’s Kyodo new agency, cited by HuffPost, said that this is not the first time such an incident occurs. The same ride was allegedly involved in two similar incidents in 2017.

