Walking Dead Roller Coaster Ride Coming to Amusement Park Complete with Smells

When the first zombie films started popping up in the 1930s, no one would have imagined that in less than a century’s time they would become a multi-billion dollars industry. Of all the mythical, invented or simply extinct creatures that haunt human imagination, zombies have proven the most successful.
In the case of AMC's The Walking Dead, the fascination is as immense as is hard to understand. 7.5 seasons and some 107 episodes of blood and gore to the extreme seem not to have eroded the viewers’ interest, not one bit.

Related businesses flourish as well, piggybacking on the show’s success. The latest to take a shot at customers’ wallets is Thorpe Park, an amusement park in Surrey, U.K. Having already interesting movie- and game-themed rides like Saw or Angry Birds on the menu, park officials decided to add another one.

Starting this spring, visitors to the park will have the chance to get fully immersed in Rick Grimes’ world in a roller coaster ride complete with special effects, lighting, and even smells. Not sure what smells means, but we hope it’s not the decaying corpse one we imagine when watching TWD.

Officially called The Walking Dead: The Ride, the coaster is, according to Entertainment Weekly, a do-over of the current X: No Way Out one.

On the park's website, visitors are warned the location “is overrun by Walkers and there is but one goal: survive. Keep your head down and move quickly for your best chance of staying alive.” Of course, only those who ride will survive the zombocalypse.

The TWD-themed roller coaster will be the first of its kind in the world, but will likely spawn even crazier ideas elsewhere. The Thorpe ride has been designed by the park’s own 26-year-old John Burton, who told The Independent that he watched every episode of the series, twice, to make sure he gets things right.
