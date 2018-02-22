Walking Dead Roller Coaster Ride Coming to Amusement Park Complete with Smells

When the first zombie films started popping up in the 1930s, no one would have imagined that in less than a century’s time they would become a multi-billion dollars industry. Of all the mythical, invented or simply extinct creatures that haunt human imagination, zombies have proven the most successful.

Related businesses flourish as well, piggybacking on the show’s success. The latest to take a shot at customers’ wallets is



Starting this spring, visitors to the park will have the chance to get fully immersed in Rick Grimes’ world in a roller coaster ride complete with special effects, lighting, and even smells. Not sure what smells means, but we hope it’s not the decaying corpse one we imagine when watching TWD.



Officially called The Walking Dead: The Ride, the coaster is, according to Entertainment Weekly, a do-over of the current X: No Way Out one.



On the park's website, visitors are warned the location “is overrun by Walkers and there is but one goal: survive. Keep your head down and move quickly for your best chance of staying alive.” Of course, only those who ride will survive the zombocalypse.



