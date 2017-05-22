autoevolution

George A. Romero Plans A Film With Zombies That Race Cars, Should Be Fun

 
Zombies have become successful in the movie industry thanks to the imagination and the work of a man named George A. Romero, who is one of the pioneers of this type of character.
He never planned on becoming a figure in Hollywood, but that did not stop him when he launched Night of the Living Dead in 1968. The black-and-white movie was made on a tight budget, but it became a cult classic in the first few years of the decade that followed.

Not all of his movies rocked the charts, but he did launch a trend in cinematography with zombies, which are supposed to be undead people who come back to kill or hurt the living in various ways.

All zombies are portrayed as unintelligent creatures, who tend to move slowly in most cases, but have a thirst for violence built into their bodies.

With all of the above information in mind, it came as a surprise to us to learn that the 77-year-old filmmaker has another project up his sleeve, and it is called “Road of the Dead.” Apparently, it will go to the Fantasia International Film Festival’s annual co-production market, which takes place in Montreal in July.

As Indiewire informs, Mr. Romero’s latest project was written by him and Matt Birman, and the latter will be the director of the movie. The two partners have worked together before on projects like “Land of the Dead,” “Diary of the Dead,” and “Survival of the Dead.”

The idea for the film, which blends zombies with cars, along with ideas and concepts that will make you think about a mash-up between “Rollerball,” “Road Warrior,” “Ben-Hur,” and a NASCAR race.

The description presented above comes from Birman, who pitched the film about a decade ago from scratch. The plot includes zombie prisoners on an island, and they race cars in something similar to the modern equivalent of a Coliseum.
