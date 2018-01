AMG

Based on the mighty G-Class - which, as a sidenote, is due to receive its latest iteration in just a few days - and launched in 2013, it uses a 5.5-liter V8 engine with 544 hp and a seven-speed automatic transmission to shuffle the 561 lb-ft (760 Nm) of torque toward its wheels.No fewer than five locking differentials (though operated through the same number of buttons on the dashboard) can direct the power in all sorts of configuration, making it a shame that most G63owners only buy them to show off on the poshest streets of big cities around the world.Some of them, however, will take a break from that once in a while and test the vehicle's off-road capabilities properly. We've seen the behemoth driving in the sand on many occasions (which makes sense considering a large part of the limited production went the Middle-Eastern way), but now we have something more in tune with the season.With the U.S. East Coast faced with a monster blizzard and some parts of Europe also dealing with snow, watching the G63 AMG 6x6 plowing through the legal white powder never seemed more appropriate. Only this video doesn't do that. Instead, it shows the Mercedes six-wheeler banked in deep snow with absolutely no chance of breaking loose.The cavalry comes to the rescue in the shape of a snowcat, but even the tracked vehicle specifically designed to deal with snow can't pull the Merc out. To be fair, there seems to be quite a lot of snow around, and once the 6x6's body got suspended, preventing the wheels from making contact with something hard enough to ensure traction, no number of differentials would help.In the end, the Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG 6x6 does make it out, but we're left guessing as to how that happened. We suspect some sweat and a shovel may have been involved. But we shouldn't lose faith in the extremejust because of this incident. After all, any vehicle is only as good as its driver. We're not saying the person driving the six-wheeled G did anything wrong in this situation - other than being there in the first place. Well, at least the second clip shows they did have some fun before the embarrassing moment happened.