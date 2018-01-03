Spyshots: 2019 Mercedes-AMG A35 Spotted with Mild Hybrid System and Aero Wheels

Tobias Moers, the AMG boss, was very clear about his company going down the electrification path in the future, and since this news came about a year ago, it looks like we're already in the future.

There are no performance figures to talk about, yet we expect the A35 to hit the 62 mph (100 km/h) mark somewhere around (or under) the five second mark. Nothing life-changing, but just enough to warrant that AMG badge. It should also emit tons of bangs and cackles through its exhausts, adding even more to its credentials. The Mercedes-GT Four-Door will be the first high-performance hybrid vehicle from Affalterbach with its rumored 800 hp powertrain, but the A35 will make use of an electric motor as well. It won't be a plug-in hybrid and it won't have a cumbersome battery pack, but the 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbo engine will receive a bit of help from a small electric unit.The mild hybrid system is likely to develop 300 horsepower or more, placing it neatly under the rumored 400of the A45 version and above any other non-AMG model in the range. It also puts it right up the Audi S3 's alley (310 hp), though it'll have a tougher time finding a rival in BMW's lineup (the M140i gets 340 hp from an inline-six engine). Mercedes hasn't eased on the camouflage it applies on the tested A-Class models, but even with all this dazzling wrap covering its body, something peculiar about the Mercedes-AMG A35 can still be spotted. We're referring to the slightly more aggressive bumper and the dual exhaust pipes on the one hand, and the aero wheels on the other.These two don't usually mix. The former are aimed to highlight the vehicle's performance side, while the latter is there to ease its flowing through the air, usually in an attempt to make the car more efficient. And since the A35 is a mild hybrid where the sole purpose of the electric motor is to boost performance, the wheels make no sense.However, this is just a prototype and Mercedes-AMG or -Benz does have a vast array of wheels at its disposal, so just because this test car uses them, it doesn't mean they'll be offered standard on the production model. On the other hand, all sightings of the entry-level AMG model have been using the same design, so the company might be going soft on us.There are no performance figures to talk about, yet we expect the A35 to hit the 62 mph (100 km/h) mark somewhere around (or under) the five second mark. Nothing life-changing, but just enough to warrant that AMG badge. It should also emit tons of bangs and cackles through its exhausts, adding even more to its credentials.