Baby Blue Mercedes-AMG GT R Stands Out in the Supercar Crowd

The GT R we want to show you today comes dressed in a color that made us think of Baby Blue, hence the title above (full disclosure: we're not aware of the hue's actual name, but we could be looking at a color coming thanks to the might of the AMG
Performance Studio).
Some wonder whether this is actually a wrap. Nevertheless, since the Benz was captured in the company of other GTs, this could be a dealer's visual fantasy.
Regardless, the black elements on the car generate a strong contrast, with this take involving bits and pieces such as the wheels and the roof.
And we have to admit the fact that this hue makes us think of Miami Blue, a shade that makes Neunelfers irresistible. And since the GT R sits in between the Porsche 911 GT3 and the 911 GT2 RS in terms of performance, we'll remind you that we've delivered Miami Blue examples of both (GT3
, GT2 RS
).
Now that the GT R is among us, we can already look forward to the next incarnation of the GT, which will be even more extreme. We've already spied the supercar on multiple occasions, but the German engineers have managed to hide everything in plain sight.
So far, the newcomer has shown up in the form of GT R test mules
, but there's one detail that has given the car away. We're referring to the polymer rear window.
While certain aficionados expect the machine to land as the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series, others talk about a road-going version of GT4 racecar, but we could always expect a different badge.
