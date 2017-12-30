2019 Mercedes-AMG GT Four-Door Puts Its AWD System to Good Use in the Snow

Just in case you're trapped under snow at the moment cursing whoever is responsible for the existence of this cold and wet stuff that's no good to anyone, here are a few photos that should make you feel somewhat better about it.

The 2019 Mercedes-AMG Four-Door should make a debut early next year, with the Geneva Motor Show in March the most likely candidate. It will mark an important moment in the brand's history and pave the way for the multitude of hybrids - and even battery-powered electric vehicles - that will follow. However, that's not because of the picturesque scenery of the blanketed pine forest, but the presence of the most powerful Mercedes-Benz/-production model ever to exist. Until the Project ONE becomes a reality, the GT Four-Door will be the unlikely proud wearer of that title.We say "unlikely" because even though fast, the four-door coupe will focus even more on luxury and ride comfort than sportiness and cornering ability. It will undoubtedly try a mix of the two and it should do a pretty good job, but we all know you should go for the GT (S, C or even R) if you want a true Affalterbach sports car.The AMG GT Four-Door (let's all hope for a different name) is a bit confusing and you'd be excused for thinking it over-complicates the already tangled Mercedes-Benz and Mercedes-AMG lineups. For one thing, the GT Four-Door will be exclusive to the AMG brand, meaning you might have to get it if you want a four-door coupe with the three-letter badge on it. The CLS we're seeing plenty of these days might not get a 63 version for obvious reasons, so this could be your only choice.The bad news is it'll be pricey. The good news is it'll be excellent. For one thing, the design seems to be miles better than the new CLS' . Just look at the rear and see how it resembles the GT instead of a Stormtrooper helmet. It's also slightly larger, making for a more imposing vehicle.About that power, the GT Four-Door is expected to bring the first AMG hybrid powertrain, boosting the output to over 800 hp with help from the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine we know can pump out 612 hp and an electric motor for the front wheels. Torque shouldn't be an issue either while the all-wheel-drive system will give it excellent off-the-line performance as well as improved handling.Further down the road less powerful and more affordable versions will make themselves available, one dropping the electric motor and Li-Ion battery and keeping the V8, while the other swapping the engine for an inline-six and keeping the electric setup (possibly toned down a little). These should provide a more accessible ownership entry point for anyone interested.The 2019 Mercedes-AMG Four-Door should make a debut early next year, with the Geneva Motor Show in March the most likely candidate. It will mark an important moment in the brand's history and pave the way for the multitude of hybrids - and even battery-powered electric vehicles - that will follow.