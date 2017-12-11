autoevolution
 

Mercedes AMG Black Series Collection For Sale in Florida

We all know the AMG Black Series name stands for lap records, fender flares, big wings, tire smoke, and snarling engines. But Mercedes hasn't made one in many years. Which is precisely why you might want to consider collecting one.
You could spend months searching for the perfect Black Series, provided that you can find one. The SLS is obviously the one that's almost like a supercar, and it's pretty rare. But older models like the CLK have so much more character. But why settle for just one when you could have four, an entire collection?

The four Black Series models are literally black and belong to the Michael Fux collection. They include a 2008 CLK 63, 2009 SL 65, 2012 C63, and 2014 SLS. All four will be sold as one lot at the Mecum Auctions in Kissimmee, Florida, next month.

If you've got four empty parking spots in your garage and would like to sample all four AMG Black Series models, this could be for you. Unfortunately, the SLK 55 Black Series roadster is missing, but we don't think you're missing that much with a chassis that doesn' take full advantage of the 5.5-liter powerhouse.

Mecum believes the AMG quartette will fetch somewhere between $850 and $1 million. Is it worth the money? Probably. The SL 65 alone is about $250,000. This twin-turbo V12 powerhouse is one of only 175 made for the U.S. and comes with a carbon fiber integrated roll bar, DTM-inspired CFRP body panels, extendable rear spoiler and race-car fender flares.

Meanwhile, the SLS Black Series is quite rare and has been valued at over half a million. The other two are less exotic, which means those could be the daily drivers.

We've often wondered what car collectors will drive 50 years from now, when a classic Mustang will look like the Model T. Will people have mint-condition Cayennes and Range Rovers? This AMG collection seems like a safer bet.

