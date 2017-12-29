2018 Mercedes-Benz CLS 350 Looks Underwhelming in White

Mercedes knew coming up with a new CLS-Class generation wouldn't be an easy task, but then again neither was the previous time, and even though the public was less than impressed with the successor to the original trendsetter, it wasn't a flop by any chance.

Sadly, it looks like this new model will continue the in the same vein as its predecessor, failing to stir up the kind of excitement you would expect from vehicles such as these - four-door coupes that are supposed to prioritize design over practicality.Well, the CLS sure isn't practical, so at least it does check one of the boxes. It's not that it can't function as a family car - it has four doors and a decent trunk, so it can - but there's no point in doing that with the E-Class also available offering a great design and more space for less money.The window line on the CLS has always been slightly claustrophobic for those inside, and this model makes no exception. It also makes the proportions seem a bit off, something that is definitely not helped by the white paint job or the eerily small wheels. We're not the type to suggest 20" is the starting size for any vehicle, but we think at least one size larger rims would have done a lot for the visual appearance of the car in this case. Considering this is an Edition 1 model, we can only assume it's wearing the winter tires on a different set of wheels.The interior is where the CLS-Class washes away all of its sins with that quilted leather upholstery giving the cabin a much-deserved premium look. The dashboard design is the same we've come to know and love from Mercedes-Benz and the materials used as well as the finishing are top-notch.There's something undeniably retro about the rear of the CLS-Class , and that's not a bad thing in itself. However, that doesn't save it from being the most controversial part of the car's design. We don't know if it's the Star Wars Stormtrooper resemblance (particularly with the white paint) or something else, but something is definitely off. Maybe it's one of those things that takes a little time to get used to.