Pagani Huayra BC vs. Huayra Da Vinci Tempesta Package Rev Battle Is V12 Madness

14 Dec 2017, 16:11 UTC
by
Ever wondered what happens when the two most fierce Pagani Huayra models get together for a rev battle? We have the answer to that question, with a Huayra BC and a Tempesta Package-gifted Huayra having recently got together at a car meet.
And while this might not be the best-documented hypercar decibel brawl in the history of YouTube, the piece of footage showing the fight is enough to get give on the giggles.

Both are animated by a six-liter V12 provided by Mercedes-AMG, with the pair we have here bringing together north of 1,500 ponies.

We'll remind you that the Huayra BC, which was built to honor the late Benny Caiola, a friend of Horacio Pagani and the first customer of the San Cesario sul Panaro automaker, is the quickest Huayra we've seen to date.

As far as the firepower is concerned, the main piece of the BC puzzle comes from a titanium exhaust that tips the scales at just 2.9 kilos.

When it comes to the Tempesta Package, this is a retrofit pack aimed at helping Huayra coupe owners keeping their hypercar up to date. This also features a titanium exhaust that makes the one on the "standard" car seem less than the brilliant piece that it is, which weighs in at 7 kilograms.

And while the TP for the Hauyra involves various aerodynamic elements, it doesn't pack the uber-aggressive wing of the BC model.

Nevertheless, the Huayra Tempesta Package we have here even has a name, with friends calling it Da Vinci. The Italian exotic used to belong to YouTuber Salomondrin, but the go-fast animal has switched hands.

The velocity beast now sits in the garage of David Lee, who is best known for his Ferrari collection. And it's easy to see that the aficionado takes good care of the Huayra, since, for instance, he investest $170,000 in the Tempesta Package mentioned above.

