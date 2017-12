AMG

We're not 100 percent sure if this Affalterbach bad boy was labeled in a way that would remind us of Jan "Flash" Nilsson, but the thing looks sweet enough to deserve our attention.Keep in mind that we're talking about a character featured in the Swedish incarnation of Cars 2, with this being a racecar that Lightning McQueen gets to meet at the World Grand Prix welcome party.Thanks to its special wrap, this Benz draws attention like few other supercars, so, when we can across it on Instagram, we simply had to share it with you.Speaking of the GT R, we can't hide the fact that the consider this three-pointed star hero to be a victim of the (more or less official) Nurburgring lap time war between Mercedes-and Porsche.While its maker may have given it the "Beast of the Green Hell" nickname, the GT R never got to prove its full Nordschleife might. The best effort we got from the car was a 7:10 chronograph number. And while this is respectable, there are two issues with it.First of all, it was delivered in a Sport Auto test, which means that an official stopwatch value should be even sweeter.Secondly, while the GT R did one-up the 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 (the naturaly aspirated 500 hp Porscha is a 7:12.7 car), its performance was overshadowed by the arrival of the 991.2 GT2 RS. You know, the Neunelfer that currently holds the record for the quickest production car around the infamous German circuit, with a lap time of 6:43.Nevertheless, Mercedes-AMG is already working on an even fiercer GT, which may receive the Black Series of the road-going GT4 moniker.