autoevolution
 

Mercedes-AMG GT S vs. Mercedes AMG GT C Autobahn Acceleration Comparison Is Lit

31 Dec 2017, 8:13 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
When Mercedes-AMG came up with the GT back in 2014, the automaker didn't conceal the fact that its go-fast proposal would aim to beat the Porsche 911 at its own game, thus offering a generous lineup. Fast-forward to the 2018MY and we see the GT line-up including four intensity levels.
5 photos
Mercedes-AMG GT C vs. Lexus LC 500: Who Wins the Beauty Padgent?Mercedes-AMG GT C vs. Lexus LC 500: Who Wins the Beauty Padgent?Mercedes-AMG GT C vs. Lexus LC 500: Who Wins the Beauty Padgent?Mercedes-AMG GT C vs. Lexus LC 500: Who Wins the Beauty Padgent?
It all starts with the 469 hp GT and while the GT S takes things to 515 hp, you'll need the GT C to seriously enter supercar territory. With its 550 hp, the last can be considered a tamer alternative to the 577 hp GT R, which is nicknamed the Beast of the Green Hell.

Since we're here to talk street matters, we'll focus on the differences between the S and the C.

Compared to the first, the latter packs more than just a trip to the gym for the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 under the hood. We're talking about the 2.7-inch increase in the rear track, as well as about the fatter rear tires (think 305/30ZR-20 vs. 295/35ZR-19).

The C also comes with standard rear-wheel steering, which allows up to 1.5 degrees of play.

Then again, without a taste of the real-world experience, all the above are just numbers. As such, we've brought along a piece of footage that shows the two being put through their paces on the German Autobahn.

We are obviously talking about a derestricted section of the infamous highway network, so you can expect to see savage acceleration.

In fact, the piece of footage showcasing the battle kicks off with a speedometer comparison, so you can easily notice the sprinting ability difference between the two.

Nevertheless, there are a few things we need to mention before inviting you to head over to the "play" button below. For one thing, the Mercedes-AMG GT C we have here comes in Roadster form, which obviously adds a bit of weight.

Oh, and, as you'll notice in the video, the C seems to experience more wheelspin than the S.

mercedes-amg gt c Mercedes-AMG GT S mercedes-amg gt Mercedes-AMG Autobahn
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Hybrids, Plug-Ins and Electric Cars: Which Batteries Are Best? 1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days The SUV, the Minivan and The Wagon - Best Choice for a Family Carrier The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One These Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever MadeThese Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever Made
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? Get a Grip: Driving on Snowy Roads Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank What To Do After Witnessing a Car Accident Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
MERCEDES BENZ models:
MERCEDES BENZ S 65 AMG L (V222)MERCEDES BENZ S 65 AMG L (V222) LuxuryMERCEDES BENZ CLS Class (C257)MERCEDES BENZ CLS Class (C257) MediumMERCEDES BENZ C 43 AMG T-Modell (S205)MERCEDES BENZ C 43 AMG T-Modell (S205) CompactMERCEDES BENZ C 43 AMG (W205)MERCEDES BENZ C 43 AMG (W205) CompactMERCEDES BENZ S 65 AMG Cabriolet (A217)MERCEDES BENZ S 65 AMG Cabriolet (A217) Roadster & ConvertibleAll MERCEDES BENZ models  