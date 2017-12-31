Mercedes-AMG GT S vs. Mercedes AMG GT C Autobahn Acceleration Comparison Is Lit

It all starts with the 469 hp GT and while the GT S takes things to 515 hp, you'll need the GT C
to seriously enter supercar territory. With its 550 hp, the last can be considered a tamer alternative to the 577 hp GT R, which is nicknamed the Beast of the Green Hell.
Since we're here to talk street matters, we'll focus on the differences between the S and the C.
Compared to the first, the latter packs more than just a trip to the gym for the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 under the hood. We're talking about the 2.7-inch increase in the rear track, as well as about the fatter rear tires (think 305/30ZR-20 vs. 295/35ZR-19).
The C also comes with standard rear-wheel steering, which allows up to 1.5 degrees of play.
Then again, without a taste of the real-world experience, all the above are just numbers. As such, we've brought along a piece of footage that shows the two being put through their paces on the German Autobahn
.
We are obviously talking about a derestricted section of the infamous highway network, so you can expect to see savage acceleration.
In fact, the piece of footage showcasing the battle kicks off with a speedometer comparison, so you can easily notice the sprinting ability difference between the two.
Nevertheless, there are a few things we need to mention before inviting you to head over to the "play" button below. For one thing, the Mercedes-AMG
GT C we have here comes in Roadster form, which obviously adds a bit of weight.
Oh, and, as you'll notice in the video, the C seems to experience more wheelspin than the S.