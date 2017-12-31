Mercedes-AMG GT S vs. Mercedes AMG GT C Autobahn Acceleration Comparison Is Lit

When Mercedes-AMG came up with the GT back in 2014, the automaker didn't conceal the fact that its go-fast proposal would aim to beat the Porsche 911 at its own game, thus offering a generous lineup. Fast-forward to the 2018MY and we see the GT line-up including four intensity levels.

Since we're here to talk street matters, we'll focus on the differences between the S and the C.



Compared to the first, the latter packs more than just a trip to the gym for the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 under the hood. We're talking about the 2.7-inch increase in the rear track, as well as about the fatter rear tires (think 305/30ZR-20 vs. 295/35ZR-19).



The C also comes with standard rear-wheel steering, which allows up to 1.5 degrees of play.



Then again, without a taste of the real-world experience, all the above are just numbers. As such, we've brought along a piece of footage that shows the two being put through their paces on the German



We are obviously talking about a derestricted section of the infamous highway network, so you can expect to see savage acceleration.



In fact, the piece of footage showcasing the battle kicks off with a speedometer comparison, so you can easily notice the sprinting ability difference between the two.



Nevertheless, there are a few things we need to mention before inviting you to head over to the "play" button below. For one thing, the Mercedes- AMG GT C we have here comes in Roadster form, which obviously adds a bit of weight.



Oh, and, as you'll notice in the video, the C seems to experience more wheelspin than the S.



