autoevolution
 

Mercedes-Benz Teases January 15 G-Class Launch with Jurassic Park Reference

2 Jan 2018, 15:27 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Precisely two weeks after entering the new year, the German carmaker will finally take the veil off the 2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class SUV, arguably the most legendary model in its range together with the SL roadster.
22 photos
2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class interior design2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class interior design2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class interior design2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class interior design2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class interior design vs W463 G-Class interior design2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class door handle2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class spare wheel cover2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class (W464)2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class (W464)2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class (W464)2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class (W464)2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class (W464)2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class (W464)2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class (W464)2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class (W464)2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class (W464)2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class (W464)2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class (W464)2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class (W464)2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class (W464)2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class (W464)
Over the past year, we've been bombarded with spy images and videos of the all-terrain vehicle being put through its paces. Whether it was on the colorful track of the Nordschleife or out in the snow, the Gelandewagen looked very much in its element. Well, maybe not so much on the Nurburgring, but don't tell any AMG G63 or G65 owners we said that.

Unlike any of its predecessors, the 2019 G-Class is going to be a whole new vehicle, designed from the ground up to meet the requirements of today's very demanding market. It gets to ride on a new platform, meaning it should behave at least slightly better on-road while still making its owner proud off it.

While the exterior design has been kept a secret - well, as secret as the design of a G-Class can be, albeit a radically new one - Mercedes-Benz has already shown its interior in what risks becoming a trend after the same thing was done with the A-Class hatchback.

From what we've seen, the new G-Wagen will keep its own identity, but will veer toward the luxury side nevertheless. It was probably to be expected considering the percentage of AMG SUVs out of the model's entire sales. It might seem sad for those who have no plan to buy the car but only admire it from afar, but it makes a lot of business sense for Mercedes.

The teaser launched by the Germans today shows the original model trapped inside the largest block of amber the world has ever seen. Anyone who's seen the first Jurassic Park movie (or read Michael Crichton's book, for that matter) will instantly think of dinosaurs and genetics, and the tagline does nothing to shoo that thought away: "The DNA lives on."

It shows Mercedes-Benz is very careful to send the message across that while this 2019 G-Class is completely new, it is still a direct descendant of the SUV that convinced so many generations (as well as armies) it was the ultimate off-road machine. We'll just have to wait (just under two weeks) and see.

2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G-Class G-Wagen Mercedes-Benz gelandewagen
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? Hybrids, Plug-Ins and Electric Cars: Which Batteries Are Best? The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars What To Do After Witnessing a Car Accident These Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever MadeThese Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever Made
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days The SUV, the Minivan and The Wagon - Best Choice for a Family Carrier Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are Get a Grip: Driving on Snowy Roads Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
MERCEDES BENZ models:
MERCEDES BENZ S 65 AMG L (V222)MERCEDES BENZ S 65 AMG L (V222) LuxuryMERCEDES BENZ CLS Class (C257)MERCEDES BENZ CLS Class (C257) MediumMERCEDES BENZ C 43 AMG T-Modell (S205)MERCEDES BENZ C 43 AMG T-Modell (S205) CompactMERCEDES BENZ C 43 AMG (W205)MERCEDES BENZ C 43 AMG (W205) CompactMERCEDES BENZ S 65 AMG Cabriolet (A217)MERCEDES BENZ S 65 AMG Cabriolet (A217) Roadster & ConvertibleAll MERCEDES BENZ models  