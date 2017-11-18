Let's Talk About the 2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class Interior

As you've probably seen since it lit up the Internet
this week, the interior - well, it's technically its dashboard, but that's what matters the most in a car's cabin, after all - of the all-new Mercedes-Benz G-Class has been leaked.
That makes every spy image or video we get now a bit redundant. We can only use them to compare against the actual pictures as a confirmation of sorts. But deep down inside we all know that what we saw in those few shots is what we'll get.
But how does that make us feel? The first reaction is to get a bit angry. What's with all that luxury ad S-Class-styled design? Take away the handle above the large glovebox and you could fit this dashboard inside any other Mercedes-Benz
model without any complaints.
That's because when we think of the G-Class, we tend to imagine the old models or the modern Professional
series - an off-road machine that was built for one purpose and one purpose only: to cross any terrain with minimum effort and maximum efficiency.
In reality, though, the nature of the Gelandewagen has long been hijacked. It's a luxo-mobile that just happens to be a very capable off-road vehicle as well but never gets to display its talents. The moment Mercedes-Benz decided to give it an AMG
version, the dices had been cast.
The new dashboard tries to retain a rugged look, but that large brushed aluminum insert isn't enough to hide the huge central display or the S-Class steering wheel. The G-Class
is going down the luxury path with all four wheels, but it's not something that started with this new model. Its roots had been planted long ago.
It would, of course, be interesting to know whether Mercedes-Benz continues to offer the new G-Class in the simplified Professional guise, and if it does, what will its interior look like? That area that's taken up by the large display would have to be filled with something. Because an empty shelf to stow your man-purse in would be much more suited in a Mercedes-AMG G63 than in a Professional.