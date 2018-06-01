Jeep Will Electrify Every Model by 2021, Wrangler EV Incoming

Just like Alfa Romeo, the Jeep brand will phase out diesel engines by the end of the 2018 – 2022 business plan. The presentation, held today at the Balocco circuit in Italy, also confirms the arrival of the Wagoneer twins and an A-segment crossover.
Ten plug-in hybrid vehicles (ranging from the small SUV to the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer) are in the offing, as well as four electric vehicles (next-gen Renegade, Compass, Cherokee, Wrangler). As if that wasn’t enough, mild hybridization plays an important role in the automaker’s five-year plan.
Level 3 self-driving technology will be available by 2021 on models ranging from the Renegade upwards, which isn’t too bad for a brand specialized in 4x4s. On the other hand, don’t forget the Audi A8 brought Level 3 to the masses in the second half of 2017, the first production car to do so.
In regard to all-new models, the lineup will start with the A-segment crossover mentioned in the first paragraph. Developed with the Indian market in mind, the newcomer will sport a length of fewer than four meters (13.1 feet). Over in China, Jeep will launch something called "Urban UV," which will combine the traits of a utility vehicle with those of a passenger car. Look forward to traits such as “traction, family utility, command-of-the-road ride height, handling and dynamics,” as well as “lower cost of ownership.”
Moving past the refreshed Compass, the Wrangler EV is one of the most tantalizing propositions in Jeep history. The new Cherokee, “Low D 3-Row” sport utility vehicle, as well as the Scrambler pickup truck are also confirmed for production. An “E-Segment 3-Row” model is also coming, expected to share its underpinnings with the Grand Cherokee. As for the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer, think of these two SUVs as the best of the best from Jeep.
On that note, what’s the upcoming Jeep you’re most interested in?
