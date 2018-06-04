5 5.3 Million Vehicles Recalled in North America by FCA Over Cruise Control Issue

2019 Jeep Renegade Teased, Confirmed With 1.0-liter Three-Cylinder Turbo

15 photos We’ve seen Jeep testing the Renegade alongside the 500X for quite some time now, and as it happens, the American model will be the first to go official. Fiat Chrysler confirmed the mid-cycle refresh would be revealed on June 6th in Italy at the 2018 Torino Motor Show, packing “a new family of three- and four-cylinder engines.”



Let’s start with the 1.0-liter three-cylinder turbo mentioned in the headline. According to Jeep, the three-banger is good for 120 horsepower and promises “even better efficiency and performance.” Higher up, the 1.3-liter four-cylinder turbo will be offered in two states of tune in Europe, as in 150 and 180 horsepower (metric).



There’s no word on torque, the integration of a mild-hybrid system, or anything as such. What we do know from the Capital Markets Day 2018 conference in Balocco, however, is that Jeep will phase out diesel-fueled engines by the end of the five-year business plan. What’s more,



Coming four years after the original was introduced to the European market, the facelifted Renegade promises to stay “ahead of the market and customer demands.” We’ll see how this will go down in a few years’ time, more so if you bear in mind the subcompact SUV /crossover segment is gaining traction in every corner of the planet.



Moving on, Jeep published a teaser photo depicting one of the taillights. From what we can tell, the new graphic brings a red-colored X instead of the white one featured on the pre-facelift Renegade. If you’re curious what the front fascia brings forth, that would be a pair of



In the first quarter of 2020, the automaker's portfolio will grow with a lineup of models called Desert Hawk. Announced as part of the 2018 - 2022 roadmap, the first model of the Desert Hawk family will arrive in the first quarter of 2020. And based on the off-road performance of the Trailhawk, the Renegade would be a great candidate to the new specification.