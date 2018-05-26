autoevolution
 

Updated Jeep Renegade Spied Testing in the Alps

26 May 2018, 16:42 UTC ·
by
The recalls keep piling up for FCA, but Jeep still has a commanding view over the 4x4 market, even when it comes to crossovers. Despite appearing awkward at first, the Renegade has been selling all over the world since its launch in 2014.
But now the Italian-made mini-Jeep is getting ready for a mid-life facelift, which has been spotted undergoing testing in the Alps. Now, we had seen the vehicle before, as it underwent winter testing in Sweden, but these shots show a few extra details.

And luckily, the "what's changed?" discussions are helped by the current model sitting right next to it. It's as if Fiat wanted to make life easier for us since even the 500L is present.

The front end is where most of the work will be done. We know the differences are hard to spot, but they will probably mirror the new Wrangler, which is also coming to Europe towards the end of the year. Thus, we should see a new bumper, grille and better headlights. These will have that little rectangle in the middle, just like the G-Class, while the seven grilles will receive floating chrome inserts in the middle.

Around the back, everything is taped up, but we can only see slight revisions to the lower valance. Maybe the exhaust will be tucked underneath like all the German automakers are doing right now. Face tips on a Jeep? Yeah, why not!

Inside, you're going to see a larger, higher-resolution infotainment screen connected to a standard reversing camera. Extra storage spaces, a new Selec-Terrain shifter, and revised seat trim will complete the transformation.

Nobody expects any changes under the hood, especially since Fiat and Chrysler have given up on the small car business. Thus, the 160 horsepower 1.4-liter turbo and 180 horsepower 2.4-liter will be around for the foreseeable future.

Expect to see the refreshed Renegade towards the end of this year as a 2019 model. An updated Cherokee is also on its way.
