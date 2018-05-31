2019 Fiat 500X Facelift Spied in Spain Sporting Lesser Camouflage

Even though it shares the vehicle platform and drivetrain components with the Jeep Renegade, the Fiat 500X was never up there with the best of the segment, not even with the best of the rest. Be that as it may, it’s one of the models that keep the Fiat brand going in both Europe and the United States. On the other hand, the 500X is a four-year-old design that could definitely use a mid-cycle update across the board.
After a small refresh of cabin for 2018, the time has come for the 500X to improve in other areas. The latest spy shots of the subcompact crossover depict the car with less camouflage than ever before, and the bad news is that the facelift is predictable.
Remember when the 500 city car was facelifted? Yeah, just about everyone was scratching his head, trying to single out what changed and what didn’t. The oh-too-subtle visual upgrades include different bumpers, updated exterior lighting system, new alloy wheels, and new paint colors. The interior, meanwhile, could be in for the 8.4-inch version of the Uconnect infotainment system, as seen on the 2019 Renegade.
In regard to the oily bits, nothing much will change in this department either. In North America, the 1.4-liter turbocharged engine and six-speed manual transmission will soldier on, and so will the optional 2.4-liter Tigershark and nine-speed auto.
As for pricing, well, the entry-level Pop trim comes in at $19,995 for the 2018 model year. All-wheel drive adds $3,895 to the tally, which is insane when you think about it. But on the other hand, AWD models come from the get-go with the nine-speed automatic (that has been recalled on a number of occasions).
Regarding the date of the reveal, the latter part of 2018 for the 2019 model year is our best bet. More precise timing is likely to come from Sergio Marchionne on Friday at the 2018 – 2022 strategy meeting in Balocco, Italy, where FCA is rumored to discontinue the Chrysler brand in the U.S. along with Lancia in the Old Continent.
