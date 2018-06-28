autoevolution
 

SEAT Leon Cupra Races Competition Horse on Obstacle Course

28 Jun 2018, 9:23 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
It’s not every day we get to hear something new about Spanish carmaker SEAT. Cuddled nicely under the Volkswagen umbrella, SEAT is one of the quieter companies in the industry, one that seldom comes under the spotlight.
4 photos
SEAT Leon Cupra meets horseSEAT Leon Cupra meets horseSEAT Leon Cupra meets horse
When SEAT does come into the spotlight, it does so by presenting the industry with the craziest of challenges. Like the one in January, when a Leon Cupra went head to head against a javelin thrown by Olympic champion Barbora Spotakova. For the record, of the three races, the Cupra lost one.

Nearly five months later, SEAT shows how the same model decided to take on a competition show jumping horse on an obstacle course at Barcelona’s Royal Polo Club. In other words, SEAT pitted 300 horses against just one. And that one, named Calgary, had to jump obstacles too.

For the first challenge, the horse and car have tested their speed, but really, there’s no competition here. The Cupra crosses the finish line set at 100 meters from the start in under 4 seconds. It takes the horse 15 seconds to do the same.

The horse lost the second contest as well, but that’s because the Cupra cheated. While Calgary was forced to jump over the 2-meter high obstacles on the field, the Cupra just went around them.

The man in the Cupra, former WTC driver Jordi Gené, said he won the speed challenge thanks to the car's 300 hp engine. That’s true. He also says he won the obstacle course thanks to the chassis. Come on, Jordi! You won it because you didn’t have to jump 2 meters in the air, repeatedly.

This week car-horse stunt is not the first for SEAT. The carmaker has used the Royal Polo Club as a means to advertise its cars before, as it is a sponsor of equestrian competition Concours de Saut International for some time now.

SEAT Leon CUPRA Seat Cupra javelin horse
Tank Vs. Well 2018 Hill Climb FIA Regulation Changes Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough Drifting Guide for Dummies Roborace - Racing with No DriverRoborace - Racing with No Driver
To SUV or Not to SUV Audi Procon-Ten: The No-Airbag Safety System A Short History of Go-Kart RacingA Short History of Go-Kart Racing
Does Tesla Model 3 Make Any Sense to You? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) War Machines: Maybach-Powered Panzer TanksWar Machines: Maybach-Powered Panzer Tanks
The Judgemental Uber Guy Reviver Auto Digital License Plate Explained Royal Weddings Cars and CarriagesRoyal Weddings Cars and Carriages
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Use the Bush Winch War Machines: Red Army TanksWar Machines: Red Army Tanks
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
 
 