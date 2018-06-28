SEAT Leon Cupra Races Competition Horse on Obstacle Course

It’s not every day we get to hear something new about Spanish carmaker SEAT. Cuddled nicely under the Volkswagen umbrella, SEAT is one of the quieter companies in the industry, one that seldom comes under the spotlight.

4 photos



Nearly five months later, SEAT shows how the same model decided to take on a competition show jumping horse on an obstacle course at Barcelona’s Royal Polo Club. In other words, SEAT pitted 300 horses against just one. And that one, named Calgary, had to jump obstacles too.



For the first challenge, the horse and car have tested their speed, but really, there’s no competition here. The



The horse lost the second contest as well, but that’s because the Cupra cheated. While Calgary was forced to jump over the 2-meter high obstacles on the field, the Cupra just went around them.



The man in the Cupra, former WTC driver Jordi Gené, said he won the speed challenge thanks to the car's 300 hp engine. That’s true. He also says he won the obstacle course thanks to the chassis. Come on, Jordi! You won it because you didn’t have to jump 2 meters in the air, repeatedly.



This week car-horse stunt is not the first for SEAT. The carmaker has used the Royal Polo Club as a means to advertise its cars before, as it is a sponsor of equestrian competition Concours de Saut International for some time now.



When SEAT does come into the spotlight, it does so by presenting the industry with the craziest of challenges. Like the one in January, when a Leon Cupra went head to head against a javelin thrown by Olympic champion Barbora Spotakova. For the record, of the three races, the Cupra lost one.Nearly five months later, SEAT shows how the same model decided to take on a competition show jumping horse on an obstacle course at Barcelona’s Royal Polo Club. In other words, SEAT pitted 300 horses against just one. And that one, named Calgary, had to jump obstacles too.For the first challenge, the horse and car have tested their speed, but really, there’s no competition here. The Cupra crosses the finish line set at 100 meters from the start in under 4 seconds. It takes the horse 15 seconds to do the same.The horse lost the second contest as well, but that’s because the Cupra cheated. While Calgary was forced to jump over the 2-meter high obstacles on the field, the Cupra just went around them.The man in the Cupra, former WTC driver Jordi Gené, said he won the speed challenge thanks to the car's 300 hp engine. That’s true. He also says he won the obstacle course thanks to the chassis. Come on, Jordi! You won it because you didn’t have to jump 2 meters in the air, repeatedly.This week car-horse stunt is not the first for SEAT. The carmaker has used the Royal Polo Club as a means to advertise its cars before, as it is a sponsor of equestrian competition Concours de Saut International for some time now.