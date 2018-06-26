Old Ram 1500 Lives On Alongside All-New Pickup Truck

4 Least Expensive 2019 Ram 1500 Priced At $33,340, Because Reasons

Before the DT-generation Ram 1500 was even revealed for 2019, Ram Truck confirmed that the fourth-generation model would soldier on in parallel. Following a period of silence on the matter, the company has now revealed the name of the old fellow for the 2019 model year. Ladies and gentlemen, here’s the 1500 Classic! 5 photos



The half-tonner we know ever since the 2008 North American International Auto Show in Detroit will live on in four trim levels. These are the Tradesman, Express, Big Horn (make that



Those interested in fuel economy can go for the 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V6 while the gasoline-fueled engines come in the form of the 3.6-liter Pentastar and 5.7-liter HEMI V8. As opposed to the fifth-generation Ram 1500, the Classic doesn’t feature the eTorque 48V mild-hybrid system that adds a motor/generator unit to the menu.



Featuring multi-link coil suspension at the rear for “best-in-class ride and handling qualities,” the 1500 Classic can also be had with the RamBox Cargo Management System. Speaking of options, the Chrome Plus package on the Tradesman adds chrome bumpers, body-color upper fascia, 17-inch wheels, remote keyless entry, and carpeted floor covering.



The Tradesman SXT, meanwhile, upgrades to the 5-inch radio, fog lamps, dual-exhaust system for the 5.7-liter HEMI V8, and 20-inch chrome wheels. Last, but certainly not least, the Express Black Accent Package is offered on all exterior colors of the Express, adding black-painted wheels, headlight bezels, and badging.



The 1500 Classic is manufactured at Warren Truck Assembly in Michigan while the all-new model is built at Saltillo Truck Assembly in Mexico. Whichever model you choose, the truck is covered by a five-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty. "As we launch the all-new Ram 1500 , we didn't want to walk away from a key part of the light-duty truck market" declared head honcho Mike Manley. "Ram will continue to produce the 1500 Classic targeted at entry and commercial buyers." As you heard the man, the Classic is an honest truck for people who want exactly that.