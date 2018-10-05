2019 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Has Entered Production

Revealed in June 2018, the Demon-influenced Redeye is now in production at the Brampton Assembly Plant in Ontario, Canada. The range-topping model brings 797 horsepower to the drag strip, enabling an elapsed time of 10.8 seconds on the quarter mile.
Torque sits at 707 pound-feet, enabling an acceleration of 3.4 seconds to 60 miles per hour. Top speed? Make that 203 miles per hour (327 km/h), made possible by the 6.2-liter supercharged HEMI V8 and eight-speed automatic transmission. Opt for the widebody package, and Dodge is much obliged to fit 305-width Pirelli P-Zero rubber on 20-inch wheels.
The belt-driver supercharger displaces 2.7 liters, delivers up to 14.5 psi of boost, and the engine uses the air conditioning system to cool the air going into the intake. Twin dual-stage fuel pumps and strengthened pistons are also featured, as are stronger connecting rods and model-exclusive calibration for the TorqueFlite 8HP90.
Customers opting for the narrow-bodied Challenger SRT Redeye get 275-width tires, making the standard model three-tenths of a second slower on the quarter mile. Considering how hard it is to hook up the Hellcat on 275s, the widebody option is necessary for the Redeye because you’re handling 80 more horsepower and 51 more pound-feet of torque.
Retailing at $69,650, the Redeye is the most powerful muscle car on sale in the United States right now. Ford is catching up with the Shelby GT500, but not even the king of the Mustang lineage will be able to top 797 horsepower from the 5.2-liter supercharged Predator V8.
Lower down the spectrum, the Challenger SRT Hellcat gains 10 horsepower, 6 pound-feet, and two retro-styled snorkels integrated into the hood. 1970s Mopar right there, alright!
The Hellcat is good for 199 miles per hour as standard, whereas the widebody option reaches full potential at 195 miles per hour. Not to be left out, the Challenger R/T Scat Pack can be had with big-boy flares. The 6.4-liter naturally aspirated HEMI V8 is good for 485 horsepower and 475 pound-feet. As for V6-powered models with rear- or all-wheel drive, the Pentastar churns out 305 horsepower and 268 pound-feet.
The belt-driver supercharger displaces 2.7 liters, delivers up to 14.5 psi of boost, and the engine uses the air conditioning system to cool the air going into the intake. Twin dual-stage fuel pumps and strengthened pistons are also featured, as are stronger connecting rods and model-exclusive calibration for the TorqueFlite 8HP90.
Customers opting for the narrow-bodied Challenger SRT Redeye get 275-width tires, making the standard model three-tenths of a second slower on the quarter mile. Considering how hard it is to hook up the Hellcat on 275s, the widebody option is necessary for the Redeye because you’re handling 80 more horsepower and 51 more pound-feet of torque.
Retailing at $69,650, the Redeye is the most powerful muscle car on sale in the United States right now. Ford is catching up with the Shelby GT500, but not even the king of the Mustang lineage will be able to top 797 horsepower from the 5.2-liter supercharged Predator V8.
Lower down the spectrum, the Challenger SRT Hellcat gains 10 horsepower, 6 pound-feet, and two retro-styled snorkels integrated into the hood. 1970s Mopar right there, alright!
The Hellcat is good for 199 miles per hour as standard, whereas the widebody option reaches full potential at 195 miles per hour. Not to be left out, the Challenger R/T Scat Pack can be had with big-boy flares. The 6.4-liter naturally aspirated HEMI V8 is good for 485 horsepower and 475 pound-feet. As for V6-powered models with rear- or all-wheel drive, the Pentastar churns out 305 horsepower and 268 pound-feet.