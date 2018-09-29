autoevolution
 

2,000 HP Dodge Viper Hits the Dyno, Sounds Like a Riot

Vehicles that are 21-year-old usually don't qualify for hooning anymore, at least not a professional level. However, there are always exceptions and the one we have here stands out like a sore thumb. We're referring to a Dodge Viper that was born back in 1997.
The supercar has been heavily moded and is now a member of the drag racing community, with the beast having recently hit the dyno.

Thanks to the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, you'll be able to see the beast in action, even though the adventure doesn't last all that long.

It's worth noting that its 8-liter motor has left its naturally aspirated nature behind, being gifted with a pair of Precision turbos. We're talking about massive 91mm units, which do one hell of a job at delivering boost.

As a result of all the work, the V10 heart of the snake now comes with an overly meaty 1,750 hp and 1,360 lb-ft of twist. Keep in mind that these are the numbers at the wheels, which means the crankshaft output of the thing sits at about 2,000 horses, hence the approximation in the title above.

Of course, you might wonder how those figures translate into the real world. Well, the machine has delivered splendid performance in the quarter-mile, completing the task in 6.78 seconds at (ready for it?) 211 mph. And the adventure won't stop here, as the machine will return to the racing realm soon.

Then there's the aural side of the adventure. Sure, TT setups aren't exactly the best choice when it comes to the decibel play and yet the violent aural side of this motor will strike you. So whether we're talking about idling or heavy pulls, this V10 sounds like it means business - please make sure to turn up the volume before reaching for the "play" button below.

