Porsche 911 Turbo Giant LEGO Car Shows Up at Laguna Seca

Yesterday, Porsche took the world by storm, dropping the bewildering new-age 935 at Laguna Seca, as part of this year's Rennsport Reunion. Well, the said racecar wasn't the only surprise delivered at the event and we are now back on the topic.

5 photos



That's because we're talking about a Porsche 911 Turbo belonging to the 993 generation. Now, there's no need to talk about the Widowmaker nickname of the thing, since this isn't an actual 3.0 Turbo.



Instead, we're talking about a LEGO car. Then again, it's not a true LEGO contraption, either, so you shouldn't compare it to the recent full-size Bugatti Chiron LEGO machine.



In fact, we're looking at a huge version of the 911 Turbo 3.0 that's part of the Lego Speed Champions set, but the Laguna Seca toys is built out of massive bits and pieces instead of relying on the LEGO goodies you can find at the store - you'll find a review of the actual LEGO set in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page.



Returning to the 935, it's still difficult to get over the fact that the circuit sprinter isn't street-legal. So perhaps somebody decided to do the homologation work and bring the toy to the road.



After all, we are talking about a Porsche 911 GT2 RS in disguise and we've seen similar examples in the past, with the McLaren P1 GTR being one of them.



We'll remind you that the Internet didn't fail to deliver on the matter. For instance, a photo of a



Oh, and there was also the



