autoevolution
 

600 HP Lincoln Navigator Is an Elephant On the Dyno, Sounds Like It

28 Sep 2018, 18:31 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
In a "normal" world, we'd ask ourselves if a vehicle like the 2018 Lincoln Navigator needs an extra 150 hp on top of its factory output. Then again, the said notion is relative. After all, the top tier of the SUV segment is populated by machines like the 707 hp Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk or the 680 hp Porsche Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid.
6 photos
600 HP Lincoln Navigator600 HP Lincoln Navigator600 HP Lincoln Navigator600 HP Lincoln Navigator600 HP Lincoln Navigator
With that out of the way, we'll let you know that Hennessey Performance has come up with a 600 hp incarnation of the Navigator. And the developer has recently strapped the monster to a dyno, with the results being visible in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page.

The twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6 heart of the behemoth has been gifted with a high-flor air induction, a turbo wastegate modifier, an air-to-air intercooler, a stainless steel exhaust system (this is a catback unit) and, of course, an ECU remap.

Now, given the hefty specific output of the motor, one might wonder about the warranty-related matters. Well, the Lone Star State developer talks about a three-year/36,000-mile coverage.

In fact, Hennessey has come up with other upgrades, in a bid to ensure the Navigator copes with the extra power. The list of extra goodies includes forged monoblock wheels, lowered suspension and Brembo brakes with 6-piston calipers and 15.1-inch rotors.

As for where Hennessey got the idea from, it seems the specialist took the Ford Raptor into consideration when coming up with this project.

Over the past 12 months we have built and delivered hundreds of VelociRaptor 600 upgrades to our new Ford Raptor clients. It made perfect sense to offer a similar upgrade package for the new Navigator, which has essentially the same engine,” founder John Hennessey.

In terms of performance, the newly found muscle allows the Lincoln Navigator to play the quarter-mile game in 12.9 seconds, while the 0 to 60 mph sprint is covered in 4.8 seconds.

lincoln navigator Lincoln Hennessey dyno
May the Space Force Be With You Bigger Wheels and Tires - Where Performance Begins And Ends SpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First SpaceshipSpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First Spaceship
BMW’s Future is Incredibly Unusual Speeding Fines In The EU - How Much Will It Cost If You Go 13 Mph Above Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Detroit: Become Weapon How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Five Odd Engine Fitment Solutions And Configurations That Will Never RetunFive Odd Engine Fitment Solutions And Configurations That Will Never Retun
The Three Horsemen of the Apocalypse The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Automakers That Used to be in a Different Business Before Making CarsFive Automakers That Used to be in a Different Business Before Making Cars
Share. Don’t Drive. Repeat. Speeding Fines In the U.S. - The Worst Places To Go Over The Limit in America BMW Concepts That Previewed Production ModelsBMW Concepts That Previewed Production Models
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How the Mercedes Automated Valet Parking Works The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
LINCOLN models:
LINCOLN NavigatorLINCOLN Navigator Large SUVLINCOLN NautilusLINCOLN Nautilus Medium SUVLINCOLN MKCLINCOLN MKC Medium SUVLINCOLN MKZLINCOLN MKZ MediumLINCOLN ContinentalLINCOLN Continental LuxuryAll LINCOLN models  
 
 