600 HP Lincoln Navigator Is an Elephant On the Dyno, Sounds Like It

With that out of the way, we'll let you know that Hennessey Performance has come up with a 600 hp incarnation of the Navigator. And the developer has recently strapped the monster to a dyno, with the results being visible in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page.The twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6 heart of the behemoth has been gifted with a high-flor air induction, a turbo wastegate modifier, an air-to-air intercooler, a stainless steel exhaust system (this is a catback unit) and, of course, anremap.Now, given the hefty specific output of the motor, one might wonder about the warranty-related matters. Well, the Lone Star State developer talks about a three-year/36,000-mile coverage.In fact, Hennessey has come up with other upgrades, in a bid to ensure the Navigator copes with the extra power. The list of extra goodies includes forged monoblock wheels, lowered suspension and Brembo brakes with 6-piston calipers and 15.1-inch rotors.As for where Hennessey got the idea from, it seems the specialist took the Ford Raptor into consideration when coming up with this project.“Over the past 12 months we have built and delivered hundreds of VelociRaptor 600 upgrades to our new Ford Raptor clients. It made perfect sense to offer a similar upgrade package for the new Navigator, which has essentially the same engine,” founder John Hennessey.In terms of performance, the newly found muscle allows the Lincoln Navigator to play the quarter-mile game in 12.9 seconds, while the 0 to 60 mph sprint is covered in 4.8 seconds.