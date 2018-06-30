2019 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Pricing Announced, Starts At $69,650

Martian Habitation Pod Concept to Be Shown at Goodwood

“The 2019 Dodge Challenger lineup continues to evolve, with new models, more SRT Hellcat horsepower and new pricing,” declared Steve Beahm, head of passenger car brands Dodge, SRT, Chrysler, and Fiat at FCA in North America. Look forward to the 2019 Challenger arriving at dealerships late in the year. As you found out from the headline, Dodge charges $69,650 for the more powerful brother of the Hellcat. On the flip side, the Hellcat is now less expensive than in 2018, starting at $58,650. Offered exclusively with an eight-speed automatic transmission as compared to the Hellcat’s six-speed manual gearbox, the Redeye and Hellcat are both hampered down by the gas-guzzler tax, adding $1,700 to the retail price.Performance-wise, the 6.2-liter supercharged HEMI V8 in the Redeye and Hellcat is tuned to develop 797 and 717 horsepower, respectively . Lower down the 2019 Dodge Challenger lineup, the R/T ($34,100) and R/T Scat Pack ($38,995 plus $1,000 gas-guzzler tax on the manual-equipped model) pump out 485 ponies and 475 pound-feet of torque from the 6.4-liter naturally aspirated HEMI V8 engine.The GTand SXT AWD come in at $32,995 and $30,295, while the GT and SXT in rear-wheel-drive configuration retail at $29,995 and $27,295. Even though they’re smaller than the Challenger, it’s worth remembering the Mustang and Camaro start at $25,845 and $25,905, respectively, for the entry-level turbo options.Even though Ford has the Shelby GT500 waiting to pounce with over 700 horsepower form its 5.2-liter supercharged Predator V8, it’s likely the Blue Oval won’t step over the Hellcat Redeye’s 797 ponies. Over in the world of the Camaro, the ZL1 with the 1LE package will have to suffice.“The 2019 Dodge Challenger lineup continues to evolve, with new models, more SRT Hellcat horsepower and new pricing,” declared Steve Beahm, head of passenger car brands Dodge, SRT, Chrysler, and Fiat at FCA in North America. Look forward to the 2019 Challenger arriving at dealerships late in the year.