2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Rendered in Production Spec

Will the 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 manage to retain the wild spirit that has defined the badge since its inception while delivering the all-round performance expected from it? We can't wait to find out. Ford loves to fuel the rumor mill fire, which is why the company has dropped multiple teasers of what will become the fiercest road-going Mustang in the history of the label. And the latest stunt of the kind was a rather revealing one, offering us a clear top view of the S550-generation GT500.Of course, this has led to quite a lot of forum chat and the latest result of that is the rendering sitting before you.The image, which comes from the Mustang 6G forums, has been built using spyshots and a previous teaser that highlighted a few features of the newcomer's front fascia.Keep in mind that the air-hungry intakes on the front fascia and the vent adorning the hood are necessities. After all, the engine compartment of the super-pony is set to host a V8 delivering north of 700 horses.The most credible rumors to date talk about a supercharged incarnation of the Mustang's 5.2-liter V8, albeit one that skips the flat-plane crank of the naturally aspirated motor animating the Shelby GT350.As for the aero part of the equation, you can expect an uber-aggressive package for the beastly Ford , but the posterior of the production car will probably host a less aftermarket looking wing than the one we have here.Will the 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 manage to retain the wild spirit that has defined the badge since its inception while delivering the all-round performance expected from it? We can't wait to find out.