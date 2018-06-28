Oumuamua Interstellar Object Accelerated and Changed Course in Our Solar System

2019 Dodge Challenger Hellcat Redeye Sounds Awesome in Engine Startup Live Video

Earlier today, Dodge introduced the 2019 incarnation of the Challenger and the changes on the performance side of the lineup are something that will keep aficionados busy for quite a while. We've already covered the official bits, Hellcat Redeye and all and we're now back on the topic to showcase the real-world might of the newcomer. 5 photos



In fact, the TFL Car-delivered video, also lets us listen to the regular 19MY Hellcat, if we may call the 717 hp beast so, as well as to the 485 hp 392 V8 of the Scat Pack. So, if you're into muscle car comparos with a bit of frinedly fire, this is a stunt for you.



Speaking of the 392, you can now have the naturally aspirated motor's muscle sent to the road via meatier rubber, since the engine can also be mixed with the Widebody configuration that debuted on the 2018 Challenger Hellcat. And while the MY19 Hellcat keeps this option, the same goes for the Redeye.



In this respect, the Dodge Challenger is like the Porsche 911, with the range now allowing you to navigate though more configurations that you could explain to a non-car guy.



Dodge Demon



After all, once the colored-eye kitty hits drag strips, we'll get to see it and the Demon playing a friendly fire game - keep in mind that the 10.8s 1/4-mile time of the newcomer involves the street tires, so we can't wait to see what it can do on drag radials.



