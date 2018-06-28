2019 Ford Focus Could Be the Car of the Year, Says First Review

Ford introduced the Focus nameplate back in 1998, and everybody seemed to love the sweet handling of the car. Fast forward two decades and over 16 million have been delivered. At one point, Ford was even bold enough to claim that it was the most popular car in the world.
While America will only be enjoying this 2019 Focus with a crossover body kit, our interest was still peaked by the attractive lines of the ST-Line model.
The big question is, can the new Focus finally bridge the gap between it and the ever-popular Golf? Thankfully, it seems it remains one of the most enjoyable hatchbacks to drive. In this particular tester, the power comes from a 1.5-liter turbo, similar to the one in the Fiesta ST. However, it's only packing 182 HP and seems less happy to rev.
The ST-Line model also sits 10mm lower than normal and features multi-link rear suspension that's only available with the 1.5 EcoBoost and 2.0 EcoBlue.
The exterior styling won't be to everyone's liking, especially that long hood. However, the Focus won't slip by unnoticed. The interior still doesn't have the same material quality as the Golf, but it comes very close. Controversially, they've gotten rid of the manual handbrake, while the automatic models now come with a rotary dial, like a Jaguar.
To keep up with the competition, Ford has upped its technology game. There's now an 8-inch optional tablet system, adaptive LED headlights, adjustable dampers, smart cruise control and even a head-up display.
While the outward visibility is good, you can also order an automatic parking system which does all the work for you. Hopefully, that works better than in the Fiesta. Crucially, the 2019 Focus is also a better family car, with 50mm more legroom and 60mm more elbow room. While the trunk is just shy of the Golf's, when the seats are folded flat, the Focus is the one with more room.
