2018 Ford Mustang GT vs. Mustang Shelby GT350 Drag Race Is a Bummer

Now that Ford has introduced the mid-cycle revamp of the S550 Mustang, the competition within the lineup has become fiercer than ever. That's because the updated GT has now become a threat for the Shelby GT350.

The Blue Oval hasn't just updated the base GT, but has also come up with two Performance Packages and while the Level One goodies target the straight-line might, the Level One pack has to do with the twisty bits.We've recently came across a drag race involving a 2018 Mustang GT and a pre-revamp Shelby GT350. Alas, the driver of the latter didn't manage to master the clutch game when launching the machine, which led to serious wheelspin. As such, the quarter-mile run of the machine was compromised.So while the GT350 needs around 12.4 seconds for the 1,320 feet game, this run was much slower.And while we're not aware of the MY18 GT's spec, its sweet 1/4-mile time leads us to believe we're dealing with an automatic car packing the Level 1 Performance Package. Keep in mind that such a 460 hp toy can complete the quarter-mile task in 12 seconds flat.Oh, and if you're wondering what the 2019 incarnation of the Shelby GT350 can do when thrown at the drag strip, we'll remind you that the updates it received weren't nearly as serious as those for the rest of the lineup, which is why we're not expecting its sprinting performance to show significant improvements.This is a brilliant opportunity to remind you that, last fall, we showed you an acceleration test involving a 2018 Mustang GT with the ten-speed automatic and the Level 1 Performance Package whose numbers one-upped those of the pre-facelift Shelby GT350.As more owners of the revised Mustang take delivery of their machines, we'll certainly get to see just how well the thing can perform at the drag strip.