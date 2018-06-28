Toyota Prius Gets Offroad Conversion in Bahrain, Looks Like a Pickup Truck

Have you ever looked at a Toyota Prius and felt that the gas-electric machine sits too close to the ground? You know, so close that you need to give it a few extra inches of ground clearance?
To be honest, we don't know too many aficionados who would deliver a positive answer, but, for those who would, an aftermarket specialist named Kanoo Performance seems to have the right answer.
Being based in Bahrain, where offroaders sell like hot cakes, it's obvious that the company saw such a proposal like a natural one. And this is how we ended up with the... it doesn't have an official name yet, but we'd call it the Lius (think: Lifted Prius).
For now, all we get is the teaser image you'll find at in the social media post below, which comes with a brief description: "In the progress of completing our first ever ALL-ROAD Toyota Prius! With so many customized and one-off parts! Stay tuned for more from this project..."
Ride height aside, one element that lets you know the Lius means business involves the wheel and tire combo. And we're not just talking about the four wheels that touch the ground, but also about the two spare ones that sit in the bed - if you ask us, this Toyota has been given a pickup truck conversion.
Given the fact that Kanoo Performance is connected to Ekanoo Racing, which builds drag racing monsters like this 7s Porsche 911, we're also expecting some serious firepower for the machine. And the fact that the specialist used the current Prius as a starting point only makes things more interesting, as, for one thing, we expect the electronics and the wiring jobs to have been seriously complicated to handle.
After all, last time we heard about such a project, an old Prius' body had been mixed with a custom chassis and a Hellcat motor, all for drag racing purposes.
Regardless, we can't wait to get our hands of the full details of the monster and bring them to you.
