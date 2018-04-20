Offroad Pagani Huayra Rendering is Not Here to Offend

Nowadays, it has become a trend for the Internet to play with the most precious supercars and hypercars out there and the Pagani Huayra is obviously no exception. In fact, for the current "pic of the day", we've brought along a rendering showing a Huayra that had been given an offroading treatment.

6 photos AMG -animated machine, namely the monstrous G63 6x6 .



Returning to this pixel play, the Pagani also seems to have received the mandatory underbody protection, along with LED light bars installed on the nose and on the roof.



The stunt comes from



Now, before purists get offended by this render, there are a few things we need to mention.



First of all, as we mentioned in the intro, such renders are now a trend. so you'd better get used to shenanigans of the kind - for example, here's a



And there's more - jportscars (jaked-up sportscars), as we like to call this emerging genre, have started to show up in real life.



For now, most contraptions of the sort are the result of aftermarket play, with this



