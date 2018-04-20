autoevolution
 

Offroad Pagani Huayra Rendering is Not Here to Offend

Nowadays, it has become a trend for the Internet to play with the most precious supercars and hypercars out there and the Pagani Huayra is obviously no exception. In fact, for the current "pic of the day", we've brought along a rendering showing a Huayra that had been given an offroading treatment.
As you can notice, this rugged terrain transformation goes deep, with the San Cesario sul Panaro toy having been virtually gifted with beadlock wheels shod in monstrous rubber, with these requiring custom carbon fiber wings - this combo makes us think of another Mercedes-AMG-animated machine, namely the monstrous G63 6x6.

Returning to this pixel play, the Pagani also seems to have received the mandatory underbody protection, along with LED light bars installed on the nose and on the roof.

The stunt comes from Rain Prisk, a digital art label whose creations we've featured on numerous occasions. As for the description of the image, this seems to do its job just fine: "Lazy and quick attempt to create an offroad Pagani Huayra".

Now, before purists get offended by this render, there are a few things we need to mention.

First of all, as we mentioned in the intro, such renders are now a trend. so you'd better get used to shenanigans of the kind - for example, here's a lifted Mustang and a jacked-up 2018 Bentley Continental GT.

And there's more - jportscars (jaked-up sportscars), as we like to call this emerging genre, have started to show up in real life.

For now, most contraptions of the sort are the result of aftermarket play, with this Nissan 350Z delivering a perfect example.

Nevertheless, carmakers have started considering the segment, with the most recent stunt of the sort having been delivered by Porsche. We're referring to the Mission E Cross Turismo Concept, which landed last month, at the Geneva Motor Show.
