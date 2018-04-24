Lamborghini Urus Goes Offroad in Shmee150 Review

autoevolution
 

Until recently, those willing to take their Lamborghinis everywhere had two expensive choices, both of which were hopelessly impractical - you could either add an LM002 to your collection or simply trash a Huracan on rugged terrain. Fortunately, the Raging Bull has now come with a third option, one that easily proves superior. We are, of course, talking about the Lamborghini Urus.
The time has now come for Sant'Agata Bolognese's second SUV to land in the hands of reviewers and we're here to talk about the experience delivered by Shmee150.

The YouTuber followed the standard testing procedure devised by Lamborghini, if we may call it so, which means he has spent time on the Vallelunga Circuit, on an offroad course and, of course, on the road.

The piece of footage at the bottom of the page documents the experience, so you'll be able to get a decent taste of what the Italian super-SUV has to offer.

For us, the most interesting bit involves the comparison with the Porsche Cayenne, with the vlogger mentioning that the newcomer is slightly more nimble than the Zuffenhausen crossover.

As for the straight-line might, comparing the two isn't all that simple. That's because the Urus packs 650 hp, while the current Cayenne range-topper is the 550 hp Turbo. Nevertheless, the German automotive producer has confirmed that it will deliver a Turbo S E-Hybrid incarnation of the Cayenne. And if this mirrors the Panamera offering, we'll be dealing with 680 hybrid ponies.

Returning to the Urus, the SUV used different Pirelli tires depending on the terrain and if you're worried about this aspect in your purchasing adventure, allow us to point out this is an awesome problem to have.

So, will we get a Nurburgring lap time? We'll keep an eye out for this kind of shenanigans and return to the matter as soon as we get our hands on fresh info.

